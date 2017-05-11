OLIVIA CALDWELL





New Zealand's Gemma McCaw in action during the Black Sticks campaign in Rio de Janeiro last year. PHOTOSPORT



A sniff of a 2018 Hockey World Cup medal is enough incentive for Gemma McCaw to keep playing the game.





McCaw hasn't played international hockey since last year's Olympic Games campaign when the team came up short of bronze, losing to Germany in the third and fourth playoff in Rio de Janeiro.



McCaw was frustrated and wants to rectify those near misses if she is given the chance.





Gemma McCaw still has a hunger to play for the Black Sticks and wants another shot at a medal. GETTY IMAGES



"I've still got that hunger, especially for those major tournaments," she said.



"That's what you train for these major events. I've been to the [Olympic and Commonwealth] games and we keep missing out. It's frustrating every time you think about it. Even four years on I still think about how we come so close and missed out."



During her Black Sticks career McCaw has won silver and bronze medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games medal, a 2011 Champions Trophy bronze and a 2009 Champions Challenge gold.



That sounds fairly impressive, four medals over an international career spanning 10 years, but it is the medals her side missed out on that she rues.



Her close calls include two fourths at Olympic Games and another in the Champions Trophy.



At the 2010 world cup they managed 7th, in 2014 5th and at both the 2010 London Olympics and last year in Rio they were pipped at the post in the bronze playoffs.



"We had the team and the opportunity to win medals at a pinnacle event in a sport New Zealand is very proud of, so it's frustrating."



Right now McCaw is playing a very different version of the game for her Canterbury hockey league club side, the Carlton Redcliffs.



With two wins from two matchesso far, so she is enjoying the more relaxed competition



"I quite enjoy it, but it's a lot different to what I was doing last year. I do look forward to it, it's obviously a bit different to all the international stuff. We are sometimes not allowed to play club so it makes for a nice change."



The 27-year-old says she is some way off complete retirement, regardless of whether she plays for the Black Sticks again.



McCaw will play in the National Hockey League this year, although it's not yet known whether she will play for Midlands or Canterbury, which will give her the opportunity to be selected in Mark Hager's Black Sticks squad. The squad picked this year is likely to work towards the world cup in London next July.



"I guess if I play NHL it gives me the opportunity to be selected again. I've made no decision either way, I've been lucky enough to get a few games over the year, but I don't expect to waltz back in to the side, there's a lot of competition and some young girls with talent coming through.



"Im happy with NHL, I might decide to go the other way and just stick with that. I obviously miss it [international hockey] when I watch the team, I love the game and the competition, It is a huge commitment.



"You've got to have that passion. You don't want to go back just to play in a major event you have to be 100 per cent into it. You can't play these matches at 80 per cent."



Outside of her first love, McCaw is enjoying the regularity that her new business the 100 Percent Project is providing - a joint venture with her and three others that educates and coaches corporates and children on wellbeing.



Stuff