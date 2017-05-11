

The Black Sticks will be without two senior men but will welcome back several others for their hockey training camp on the Gold Coast later this month.



The Black Sticks will be without two senior men but will welcome back several others for their hockey training camp on the Gold Coast later this month.





Stalwarts Simon Child and Brad Read will miss the camp after being ruled out through injury, as coach Darren Smith named a strong squad of 28 players for their buildup to the FIH World League Semi Final in Johannesburg from July 9-23.



The tournament will also act as World Cup qualification for the Black Sticks and also the chance to earn a spot at the World League Final in December.



The squad includes players from the national squad and development squad, who have seen action this year in the Pakistan series and recent Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



"Following the Azlan Shah Cup we wanted to have the majority of those players training alongside the guys returning from injury and club hockey in Europe," Smith said.



"The training camp will allow us to observe everyone in a competitive environment so that we can get the right mix for the World League Semi Final.



"Critical towards that tournament is having athletes who enhance the team environment, consistently make the right decisions on the pitch, have the skills to back up that decision making and are physically able to give repeated work rate.



"It will be fantastic to have everyone back in the mix with some players having not played for New Zealand since the Rio Olympics.



"Our sport has a major championship every two years with the 2018 World Cup in India followed by the Tokyo Olympics. The start of an Olympic cycle is the time for an athlete to bring the energy, quality and passion to say 'I'm hungry to perform in the Black Sticks jersey'."



Black Sticks training squad: Cory Bennett, David Brydon, Marcus Child, James Coughlan, Rob Creffier, George Enerson, Nick Haig, Blair Hilton, Hugo Inglis, Stephen Jenness, Richard Joyce, Kim Kingstone, Sam Lane, Shea McAleese, Harry Miskimmin, Leo Mitai-Wells, George Muir, Dominic Newman, Arun Panchia, Jared Panchia, Hayden Phillips, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Jacob Smith, Blair Tarrant, Mac Wilcox, Nic Woods.



