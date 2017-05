Hassem Khan



Pakistan team for the all important Hockey World League's semifinal round in London  (June 15-25) has been announced.





HWL semifinal round doubles up as the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.



Ace striker Abdul Haseem Khan of Karachi is the captain while Bahawalpur's Umar Bhutta will be his deputy.



Goalkeepers:

Amjad Ali & Mazhar Abbas



Defenders/Halfbacks:

Nawaz Ashfaq, Aleem Bilal, Abubakr Mahmood, M.Rizwan Jr, Atif Mushtaq, Tasawwar Abbas & Ammad Shakeel Butt



Forwards:

Umar Bhutta, M.Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Ali Shan, Mohammad Dilber, Ejaz Ahmed, Abdul Haseem Khan, Azfar Yaqoob & Umair Sarfraz



PHF Media release