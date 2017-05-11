by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey team have shelved plans for a longer break and will start their final phase of training the World Hockey League Semi-Finals today.





The team want to use the 2½ weeks before the start of the fasting month to get the players physically ready for the crunch.



The World Hockey League Semi-Finals will be held in London from June 15-25. It is a qualifier for the 2018 World Cup.



“All physical work needs to be done now as we will not be able to push the players hard during the fasting month,” said national coach Stephen van Huizen (pic).



“We will make some changes to our training programme for the fasting month. It is likely that there will be more hockey-specific training during the fasting period.



“There are many areas we need to work on, especially on the weaknesses identified during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh earlier this month.







“We will put in some extra sessions in the coming weeks ... I have warned the players not to take it easy.



“We basically have six weeks before the World Hockey League Semi-Finals begin.”



In London, Malaysia have been drawn in Group B with England, Argentina, South Korea and China.



Group A comprises Holland, India, Pakistan, Canada and Scotland.



Stephen said that the team will leave for London a week before the tournament.



“We have arranged for three matches in London as our final tune-up,” he said.



“The games against Canada and the England development squad have been confirmed. We are awaiting confirmation of a third friendly.



“Back home, we will also work on the penalty corners and set plays besides the usual physical workouts.”



Stephen confirmed that all the 23 players in the training squad “are injury-free and will attend training”.



“The players are all in good spirits,” he said.



