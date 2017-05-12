

FIH delegates held positive talks with Stars Sports earlier this week Photo: FIH



Earlier this week, FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, CEO Jason McCracken and TV & Broadcast Director Andy Oram held constructive discussions with Senior Executives from FIH Official Media Partner Star Sports ahead of what will be a hugely exciting period for the sport of hockey.





Top of the discussions were the new agreement between FIH and Star Sports for the Indian territory up until 2022. With the Hockey World Cups taking place next year, the men's in Bhubaneswar, India, and the new global Home and Away League launching in 2019, the sport maintains a valuable asset for the broadcaster in a country where hockey remains one of the most popular sports.



As host broadcaster for international hockey events held in India, Star Sports remain a key FIH partner. Having worked together closely for several years, both organisations or looking forward to building on the positive relationship developed through a mutual passion for hockey.



Speaking about these meetings, FIH President Dr Nardiner Dhruv Batra, said: "Star Sports are crucial to helping us achieve our main aim of our 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy - to make hockey a global game that inspires the next generation. They have been an important contributor to the growth of hockey in recent years, not only in India but across the world. Star Sports have advanced the quality of broadcast production of hockey, giving fans a much greater insight and understanding of our game, which is subsequently attracting new fans into our sport."



He continued: "We look forward to working with Star Sports to take hockey to the next level, which will be evident throughout their coverage of our upcoming events, with a significant emphasis on the Hockey World Cups and new global Home and Away League."



For more information about Star Sports, click here.





Above (L-R): FIH CEO Jason McCracken; Star Sports Managing Director Mr Sanjay Gupta; FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra; FIH TV & Broadcast Director Andy Oram.





Above (L-R): FIH CEO Jason McCracken; Stars Sports Head of Acquisitions Chaitanya Diwan; FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra; FIH TV & Broadcast Director Andy Oram.



FIH site