A fund raising event has been planned this Saturday, May 13 at the Sungai Ujong Club, initiated by The Malay Mail as part of their CSR effort.





Micheal Yan has been the backbone for Negri Sembilan Hockey for over the past four decades.



I got to know Michael up close and personal when I first umpired in the Negri league in 1979.



But even before that I had seen him in action on the famous NS Padang as he played in the league for Pakat ( Telekom’s ), NS Club, Rangers and later on went on to play for Old Paulians and Sungai Ujong Club.



Michael was the coach when Seremban Municipal Council first made a foray into Hockey as he took charge of the team for five years from 1986 to 1991.

MPS participated in the Malaysian Hockey League in 1987 and some of the nations budding youngsters at that time in the likes of Eric Zachariah, K Dharmaraj, Lee Sen Hock, Led Sien Lam, Brian Jayhan Siva were amongst those who benefitted from his coaching.



A draughtsman by profession, Michael took over his father’s business in Rahang and when I joined MPS in 1981, our relationship grew as Michael and some close friends would meet up every Friday for lunch.



We developed a relationship of mutual respect and he looked upon me as a younger Brother , even citing me as an adopted Yan during his son’s wedding speech.



Many may not know this, but Michael was instrumental in assisting the renovations of the Mantin Sikh Temple in 1987.



The premises risked demolition by the local authority for constructing a dining hall that was in the process of construction but did not seek approval of the local authority.



Micheal stepped in, drew the plans, got the necessary approvals and each Wednesday we would take a drive to Mantin and monitor the progress.



And upon completion, Michael used the entire fees due to him and donated it back to the Gurudwara Mantin.



His devotion to helping religious places of worship did not end there, as Michael designed the plans for the Tampin Sikh Temple as well.



A devout Christian , Michael has no boundaries when it came to religion.



We often lamented the need to do something for Hockey in NS and it was only two years ago in the inaugural hall of fame of NSHA that I had mentioned that NS last won the Razak Cup in 1977 and if they failed by 2016, then this year I would team up with Michael, Lawrence van Huizen and William Fidelis to try rob win it.



Micheal lived sports – from hockey, badminton, cricket, tennis and golf. Michael is truly an all rounder, his ability phenomenal in whatever sports he decided to play.



One joke that I always shared with Michael was how he was the captain of the national team that lost the 1973 Sea Games Gold Medal to Singapore, but in true Michael style he used to say – ” We wanted to create history in our own way.” he joked.



Today Michael is fighting for his life, and he needs our help to get through this battle.



The veteran of many wars with scars to prove it, needs our prayers and our financial help to get through this difficult period.



The details can be found in the poster above and I plead with sports lovers, be it those who knew Michael or not to contribute to this noble effort and every cent counts as we try assist Michael get back to his feet.



I pray that the sports fraternity would get together to give our “prince of NS sports” the due recognition by contributing to this fund raising.



You can either come in person or contact those listed to hand over your contribution.



Lets get Michael up on his feet.



Together we can do the impossible,



And in your prayers, please do seek the assistance of God to grant Michael a good recovery.



We all miss that smile Michael, so fight my Friend, and as you said while on the fairway , ” haddi” the ball. ( meaning hitbwill all your might)

So fight Michael with all you have.



