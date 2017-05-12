Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Whitelock, McAleese take top awards

Published on Friday, 12 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments


Photos: Karl Periam, Frontside

Vantage Black Sticks veterans Kayla Whitelock and Shea McAleese have taken supreme honours at the annual Hockey New Zealand awards dinner.



The awards recognised high performance athletes as well as various members of the community for their outstanding contributions to hockey during the 2016 calendar year.

Former Vantage Black Sticks captain Kayla Whitelock, now retired, was named Women’s Player of the Year while experienced midfielder/defender Shea McAleese took out Men’s Player of the Year.

Midlands midfielder Nic Woods won Men’s Under 21 Player of the Year while Southern’s Tessa Jopp accepted Women’s Under 21 Player of the Year.

The Players’ Player of the Year was selected by other squad members to acknowledge contributions both on and off the turf, with Blair Tarrant and Kayla Whitelock taking out the awards.

Along with community awards, the evening was highlighted by the acceptance presentation to David Appleby who was voted in as a Life Member of Hockey New Zealand at last year’s AGM.

Hockey New Zealand icon Ramesh Patel was voted in as a Life Member at this year’s AGM and will formally accept his award next year.

As part of the awards, the Hari family accepted a Gold Service award for 20+ years’ service to the sport on behalf of their father Govan who recently passed away.

LIFE MEMBERSHIP

David Appleby
Ramesh Patel (voted in at AGM)

HIGH PERFORMANCE AWARDS

Women’s Player of the Year – Kayla Whitelock
Men’s Player of the Year – Shea McAleese
Women’s Under 21 Player of the Year – Tessa Jopp
Men’s Under 21 Player of the Year – Nic Woods
Women’s Players’ Player of the Year – Kayla Whitelock
Men’s Players’ Player of the Year – Blair Tarrant

COMMUNITY AWARDS

Administrator of the Year – Caroline Bigham
Volunteer of the Year – Ngaio Haenga
Community Coach of the Year – Graham Findlay
Community Umpire of the Year – Marion Ellis
High Performance Coach of the Year – Simon Brill
Men’s Umpire of the Year – Simon Taylor
Women’s Umpire of the Year – Kelly Hudson

BRONZE SERVICE AWARDS

Karen Leighton
Kevin Randles
Neil Watson

SILVER SERVICE AWARDS

Lindsay Annear
Simon Norton

GOLD SERVICE AWARDS

Govan Hari (presented posthumously to the Hari family)
Bob Morrison
Donna Keaney
Grant Litchfield
Janis Rae
Wallace Rae
Marie Fry
Marilyn Downey

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.