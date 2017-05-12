

Photos: Karl Periam, Frontside



Vantage Black Sticks veterans Kayla Whitelock and Shea McAleese have taken supreme honours at the annual Hockey New Zealand awards dinner.





The awards recognised high performance athletes as well as various members of the community for their outstanding contributions to hockey during the 2016 calendar year.



Former Vantage Black Sticks captain Kayla Whitelock, now retired, was named Women’s Player of the Year while experienced midfielder/defender Shea McAleese took out Men’s Player of the Year.



Midlands midfielder Nic Woods won Men’s Under 21 Player of the Year while Southern’s Tessa Jopp accepted Women’s Under 21 Player of the Year.



The Players’ Player of the Year was selected by other squad members to acknowledge contributions both on and off the turf, with Blair Tarrant and Kayla Whitelock taking out the awards.



Along with community awards, the evening was highlighted by the acceptance presentation to David Appleby who was voted in as a Life Member of Hockey New Zealand at last year’s AGM.



Hockey New Zealand icon Ramesh Patel was voted in as a Life Member at this year’s AGM and will formally accept his award next year.



As part of the awards, the Hari family accepted a Gold Service award for 20+ years’ service to the sport on behalf of their father Govan who recently passed away.



LIFE MEMBERSHIP



David Appleby

Ramesh Patel (voted in at AGM)



HIGH PERFORMANCE AWARDS



Women’s Player of the Year – Kayla Whitelock

Men’s Player of the Year – Shea McAleese

Women’s Under 21 Player of the Year – Tessa Jopp

Men’s Under 21 Player of the Year – Nic Woods

Women’s Players’ Player of the Year – Kayla Whitelock

Men’s Players’ Player of the Year – Blair Tarrant



COMMUNITY AWARDS



Administrator of the Year – Caroline Bigham

Volunteer of the Year – Ngaio Haenga

Community Coach of the Year – Graham Findlay

Community Umpire of the Year – Marion Ellis

High Performance Coach of the Year – Simon Brill

Men’s Umpire of the Year – Simon Taylor

Women’s Umpire of the Year – Kelly Hudson



BRONZE SERVICE AWARDS



Karen Leighton

Kevin Randles

Neil Watson



SILVER SERVICE AWARDS



Lindsay Annear

Simon Norton



GOLD SERVICE AWARDS



Govan Hari (presented posthumously to the Hari family)

Bob Morrison

Donna Keaney

Grant Litchfield

Janis Rae

Wallace Rae

Marie Fry

Marilyn Downey



Hockey New Zealand Media release