Whitelock, McAleese take top awards
Photos: Karl Periam, Frontside
Vantage Black Sticks veterans Kayla Whitelock and Shea McAleese have taken supreme honours at the annual Hockey New Zealand awards dinner.
The awards recognised high performance athletes as well as various members of the community for their outstanding contributions to hockey during the 2016 calendar year.
Former Vantage Black Sticks captain Kayla Whitelock, now retired, was named Women’s Player of the Year while experienced midfielder/defender Shea McAleese took out Men’s Player of the Year.
Midlands midfielder Nic Woods won Men’s Under 21 Player of the Year while Southern’s Tessa Jopp accepted Women’s Under 21 Player of the Year.
The Players’ Player of the Year was selected by other squad members to acknowledge contributions both on and off the turf, with Blair Tarrant and Kayla Whitelock taking out the awards.
Along with community awards, the evening was highlighted by the acceptance presentation to David Appleby who was voted in as a Life Member of Hockey New Zealand at last year’s AGM.
Hockey New Zealand icon Ramesh Patel was voted in as a Life Member at this year’s AGM and will formally accept his award next year.
As part of the awards, the Hari family accepted a Gold Service award for 20+ years’ service to the sport on behalf of their father Govan who recently passed away.
LIFE MEMBERSHIP
David Appleby
Ramesh Patel (voted in at AGM)
HIGH PERFORMANCE AWARDS
Women’s Player of the Year – Kayla Whitelock
Men’s Player of the Year – Shea McAleese
Women’s Under 21 Player of the Year – Tessa Jopp
Men’s Under 21 Player of the Year – Nic Woods
Women’s Players’ Player of the Year – Kayla Whitelock
Men’s Players’ Player of the Year – Blair Tarrant
COMMUNITY AWARDS
Administrator of the Year – Caroline Bigham
Volunteer of the Year – Ngaio Haenga
Community Coach of the Year – Graham Findlay
Community Umpire of the Year – Marion Ellis
High Performance Coach of the Year – Simon Brill
Men’s Umpire of the Year – Simon Taylor
Women’s Umpire of the Year – Kelly Hudson
BRONZE SERVICE AWARDS
Karen Leighton
Kevin Randles
Neil Watson
SILVER SERVICE AWARDS
Lindsay Annear
Simon Norton
GOLD SERVICE AWARDS
Govan Hari (presented posthumously to the Hari family)
Bob Morrison
Donna Keaney
Grant Litchfield
Janis Rae
Wallace Rae
Marie Fry
Marilyn Downey
Hockey New Zealand Media release