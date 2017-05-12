



LAHORE: Aiming for the direct qualification to the next year’s Hockey World Cup, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Wednesday named a strong squad for the FIH World Hockey League, which holds the status of World Cup qualifiers. Four-time world champions Pakistan faces immense pressure to qualify for the mega-event of field hockey after missing qualification to the previous World Cup in 2014. Abdul Haseem Khan has been named the captain of Pakistan outfit while Umar Bhutta will be his deputy. Pakistan will play the World Hockey League in London from June 15th to 25th, however, qualification to the World Cup will be known only after results of Johannesburg semi-final and all continental championships.





Pakistan have been placed in pool B along with Canada, India, Netherlands and Scotland in the ten-team competition in London. The pool A comprises of Argentina, China, England, Korea and Malaysia. Pakistan’s squad include two goalkeepers Amjad Ali and Mazhar Abbas along with seven halfbacks Nawaz Ashfaq, Aleem Bilal, Abubakar Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan Junior, Atif Mushtaq, Tasawur Abbas and Ammad Shakeel Butt.



Nine forwards included in Pakistan’s squad for the event are Umar Bhutta, Irfan Junior, Arsalan Qadir, Ali Shan, Mohammad Dilber, Ejaz Ahmed, Haseem Khan, Azfar Yaqoob and Umair Sarfraz.



Pakistan will launch their campaign with the match against Netherlands on the opening day of the tournament. Pakistan will take on archrivals India on Sunday, 18th June after taking on Canada on 16th of June. On 19th June, Pakistan will take on Scotland, before quarter finals knock-outs starting from 22nd of June.



