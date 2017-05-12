In the first tie of the three match series between Pakistan Seniors and Pakistan Whites, the seniors had to bring out all their experience to win 3-1.





At Lahore's National Hockey Stadium, the match started at a slow pace with very few meaningful moves.



Finally, match's first penalty corner came the Whites way in the 28th minute. Promising Mubashar Ali put it in the right upper corner of the net.



The Seniors tried to fight back and made frantic efforts to find the target in the third quarter. They had a few good opportunities but the Whites' custodian and defenders stood well.



It stayed 1-0 for the Whites when the third quarter ended.



However, in the last quarter, the Seniors rallied well. The equaliser arrived in the 50th minute. Off Seniors' first PC, Abubakr, with a deceptive flat push sounded the board. The Senior team, which has been selected to appear in the Hockey World League semifinal round in London next month, converted the next two PCs as well. First, Irfan Jr gave the finishing touch after a number of deflections within the circle. The final goal was also an indirect PC conversion; Umar Bhutta was the scorer.



Next match between the two sides is scheduled at Mardan on May 13.



PHF Media release