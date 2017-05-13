



Olympic International, part of the Bolton Footwear brand stable, has signed a two-year partnership with the South Africa Hockey Association and Netball South Africa, as the official footwear partner.





According to Stuart Hopwood, group head of marketing at Bolton Footwear, Olympic International will become the official footwear partner of these two disciplines. Says Hopwood: “We need to grow awareness around the improved technical capabilities of our sports shoes specifically for hockey and netball. And there is no better way to raise this awareness than amongst the top athletes who use them.”



“Both hockey and netball are exhilarating and intense sports and place a lot of pressure on your knees and ankles. You need the perfect fit to perform at your best."



The brand's newly launched Blast for netball provides vital support when changing direction and moving horizontally, while the Sweeper Hockey shoe is specifically designed for field hockey, promising to protect players from the ball and from dragging with a protected area around the toe.



Both the hockey and netball shoes have a Strobel sock, which allows for flexibility and comfort. The removable inner sock is made of comfort EVA, with memory foam and gel pads on the heel as well as the forepart, adding to its comfort. The lace locking eyelets prevent the toes from hitting the front of the shoe in jarring movements offering toe protection. The upper is made from breathable mesh, the PU making the shoe light and comfortable and the sole is lightweight Phylon, with a durable rubber outsole that has a tread designed to offer maximum grip on playing surfaces.



“Both these shoes will be tested by some of the country’s best hockey and netball players and we look forward to their feedback and recommendations. We’d like to thank the South Africa Hockey Association and Netball South Africa for putting their trust in our brand and look forward to working with them closely over the next two years.”



