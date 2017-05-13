COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Walt Disney World Resort, in conjunction with USA Field Hockey, is pleased to announce the return of Disney Field Hockey Showcase in 2018. The three-day showcase event will be held on the pristine fields of ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Fla. from January 19-21, 2018.





While surrounded by the sheer magic that accompanies a visit to Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Field Hockey Showcase promises to provide high level competition, excitement and memories for every member of your field hockey family. This premier event will also give all aspiring college athletes a premier platform to showcase their talents to many of the top college coaches and recruiters in the country.



“We are thrilled to welcome USA Field Hockey, along with players and their fans, back to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for the 2018 Disney Field Hockey Showcase 2018,” said Faron Kelley, Vice President of ESPN Wide World of Sports, Water Parks & Mini Golf.



“We look forward to expanding this event to include a broad offering of age groups so younger athletes can also share in this memorable field hockey experience at Disney," added Justin Miller, USA Field Hockey Events and Club Services Manager.



The 2018 edition of Disney Field Hockey Showcase has expanded to four age divisions for boys’ and girls’ teams, with U-12 Co-Ed and U-14 joining the existing U-16 and U-19.



Registration for the 2018 Disney Field Hockey Showcase will open on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 10 a.m. EST. For more information, visit www.disneyfieldhockey.com or call (407) 938-3806.



"We are delighted that our friends at ESPN Wide World of Sports share our vision to inspire even more young athletes to develop a passion for our sport," said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director.



USA Field Hockey will not host National Indoor Tournament Qualifiers (NITQ) on the weekend of the Disney Field Hockey Showcase. The weekend that previously held the 2017 National Hockey Showcase will now host a NITQ. In addition, the Christmas and New Year’s holidays do not fall during the weekend in 2017 as they did during last year’s NITQ. USA Field Hockey will also expand the availability to host an NITQ during an additional weekend of February 3-4, 2018.



Disney Field Hockey Showcase began 11 years ago with just 56 teams and grew to 190 teams in 2015. Disney and USA Field Hockey look to broaden the experience to include more field hockey athletes, coaches and umpires while making it an even more magical experience for the whole family.



USFHA media release