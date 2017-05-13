



Great Britain’s women’s hockey team won the Sporting Role Model Team award at the Women’s Sports Trust #BeAGameChanger Awards.





Hockey as a whole has evolved after the successful Gold medal victory in Rio with participation expanding in both the men's and women's games across all ages.



Former GB and England captain Kate Richardson-Walsh was also presented with an Outstanding Contribution award on the night.



Richardson-Walsh racked up 375 international caps in her career culminating in leading GB to Olympic gold in Rio and she was recognised alongside another former international captain, England Cricket’s Charlotte Edwards.



Hosted by the Women’s Sport Trust, the #BeAGameChanger Awards celebrates the organisations and individuals who are doing the most to progress and showcase women’s sport.



Bringing together elite athletes, ground-breaking journalists, grassroots sports clubs and national governing bodies, the #BeAGameChanger Awards recognises a diverse range of talented individuals and projects that are helping to boost women’s sport.



The star-studded event, now in its third year, took place on Thursday 11 May at the Troxy in London.



