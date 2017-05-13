



St Lawrence



This year’s Boys & Girls In2Hockey Schools Championships were once again hosted at Nottingham Hockey Centre.





In the boys competition, Pool A consisted of Cheadle Hulme, Ipswich, St Lawrence’s, Taunton & Worksop College. St Lawrence finished top of the pool with 3 wins and 10 points, closely followed by Cheadle Hulme on 8 points and 2 wins. Ipswich finished 3rd in the pool with 5 points, followed by Taunton School with 4 points and Worksop finishing on 0.



In boys’ Pool B, it was a close affair, with both The Perse and Princethorpe finishing on 5 points, and Dean Close and Calday Grange both finishing on 8 points. The final standings in the pool were: 5th Barrow Hills, 4th The Perse, 3rd Princethorpe, 2nd Calday Grange, and 1st Dean Close.



In the Pool C of the girl’s competition, St Teresa’s took an early lead, with some high scoring games including a 4-0 in against The Grange, and a 6-1 win against Dean Close. They went on to finish 1st place in the pool, followed by Kent College & Dean Close both on 6 points. The final standings in the pool were: 5th Trent College, 4th The Grange, 3rd Kent College, 2nd Dean Close, 1st St Teresa’s.



Girls Pool D was once again very close on points. Bedford Girls finished 1st in the pool to face St Teresa’s in the final, followed by Surbiton High School who therefore battled Dean Close for 3rd place. Hill House finished 3rd in the Pool, Blundells 4th, and Loughborough High School finished 5th in Pool D.



The classification games took place in some torrential rain, however all teams kept spirits up and displayed excellent hockey right until the final whistle. In the Boys competition, St Lawrence took the title of In2Hockey Boys Champions, after beating Dean Close 1-0 in the final with a penalty corner goal from Ben Young. In the Girls competition, St Teresa’s took the lead against Bedford Girls School with a goal from Tamera Cookman in the final minute before half time, resulting in a half time score of 1-0. St Teresa’s then extended their lead with a late goal from Tasmin Cookman, to secure their title of Girls Schools In2Hockey Champions.



England Hockey Board Media release