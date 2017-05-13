By Elizabeth Mburugu





Hockey bigwigs Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police are expected to set the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League title chase pulse-racing tomorrow.





Butali clash with arch-rivals Nairobi Sikh Union as Police will be keen to arrest Western Jaguars at City Park Stadium.



The two sides, who are former champions, are out for another shot at the league title. Police are top of the log with 21 points from seven matches while Butali lie fifth with nine points from three matches.



The Butali and Sikh Union tie rekindles memories of the famous Simba derby, which stole the limelight when the two sides were formerly known as Kisumu Simba and Nairobi Simba.



Kenneth Nyongesa, the Butali captain, said they are out for victory to increase their chances of reclaiming the title they lost last year.



League defending champions Strathmore University Gladiators will lock horns with United States University of Africa (USIU-A) today.

Gladiators, who have been struggling to regain their groove, need to be at their best to secure victory in this varsity derby.



They lie a distant 10th on the standings with five points from five outings while USIU-A trail in 11th spot with four from three encounters.



Chase Sailors square it out with Western Jaguars as Kenya College of Accountancy University entertain newcomers Technical University of Kenya today.



In women's event, 2016 runners-up Strathmore University Scorpions will duck it out with Sliders. A win for Scorpions, who lie third on the log with ten points, will move them to second spot and the win also sees them close the gap between them and champions Telkom Orange to five points.



Vikings face Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology while Mombasa Sports Club ladies take on USIU-A Spartans in Mombasa.



Visitors Kisumu Youngsters have a mountain to climb with two matches in Nairobi.



