by Aftar Singh





That’s mine: MBPJ’s Muhammad Syafiq Izzudin Ibrahim (right) vying for the ball with Anderson Thunderbolt’s Muhammad Afiq Iqbal Ahmad Faudzi during their Malaysian Junior Hockey League quarter-finals at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium in Petaling Jaya yesterday. — MUHAMAD SHAHRIL ROSLI/The Star.



PETALING JAYA: Anderson Thunderbolt stunned newly-crowned Division One champions Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) 3-2 to seal a place in the semi-finals of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





Anderson, who lost 3-1 to MBPJ in the league match, were a transformed side at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium yesterday, as they went on the offensive right from the start.



And their gung-ho approach worked wonders as they took a fourth-minute lead through Muhd Najme Ahmad Hazayi.



But MBPJ showed that they are made of sterner stuff when they fought back in the second quarter to equalise in the 20th minute through a Muhd Nur Asyraf Ishak penalty corner drag flick.



MBPJ then went 2-1 ahead with another penalty corner conversion by Nur Asyraf in the 42nd minute.



But Anderson, who finished fifth in Division One, saved the best for last – netting two goals in six minutes in the fourth quarter.



Muhd Aiman Shahmi Marzuki equalised off a penalty corner in the 45th minute before Muhd Aliff Ikhemal Zamri got the winning goal from close range six minutes later.



Anderson coach M. Kaliswaran was delighted with his boys’ commitment.



“My boys played a much higher level of hockey today. We knew MBPJ defence’s weaknesses and my forwards took their chances well,” he said.



“We fought for every ball ... it feels really good to beat favourites MBPJ to reach the semi-finals.”



MBPJ coach Mohd Harfizi Baharom was disappointed with his players’ performance.



“I don’t know why my players struggled in the match. It looks like they didn’t know how to handle the pressure after winning the league title five days ago,” he said.



In the quarter-finals, Pahang school edged SSTMI Juniors 3-1 at the Wisma Belia Hockey Stadium in Kuantan.



BJSS, meanwhile, had no problem outplaying Division Two league champions Sabah Malaysia Sports School (SSMS)-Resilient 6-2 at the Pandamaran Hockey Stadium in Klang.



Tomorrow’s semi-finals will be an all-Thunderbolt affair.



Anderson will face Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-MSP-Thunderbolt in the first semi-final while defending overall champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolt will take on Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt.



Both matches will be played at the Tun Razak Stadium.



The Star of Malaysia