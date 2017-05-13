By Jugjet Singh



THE Malaysian Junior Hockey League Division One TNB Cup semi-finals will be an-all Thunderbolts affair Sunday.





For Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS), Anderson, MSP-Pahang and Tunku Mahkota Ismail SportS Schol (SSTMI) scored convincing wins in the quarter-finals yesterday.



Anderson will meet MS Pahang, while SSTMI will play BJSS in the semi-finals.



Both the Division Two teams SSMS Resilient and Johor Juniors were hammered by Division One outfits BJSS (6-2) and SSTMI (5-0) respectively.



League champions PJCC Tigers fell to Anderson 3-2, with Nur Asyraf Ishak (20th, 42nd) their live-wire.



However, Anderson pulled through with goals from Najme Hayazi (fourth), 45 18 Aiman Shahmi (45th) and Aliff Ikhemal (51st).



"I see our match against BJSS the toughest of the two semis, as whenever they play us, they somehow manage to bring out their very best," said SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Rahman.



Last season, BJSS beat SSTMI 4-3 for the TNB Cup, and this year in the League BJSS held SSTMI 2-2 before winning 6-5 in shoot-out.



"Even though we are Thunderbolts 'brothers' we aim to give our very best to play in the final and win one title this season. Our biggest problem is travelling, for we played in Bandar Penawar today (Friday) and travelled after the match to Kuala Lumpur for the Sunday semis. I hope the boys recovery is fast, as BJSS are not an easy team to handle," said Wan Roslan.



RESULTS -- Division One Quarter-finals: PJCC Tigers 2 Anderson Thunderbolts 3, MSP-Thunderbolts 3 SSTMI Juniors 1, SSTMI Thunderbolts 5 Johor Juniors 0, BJSS Thunderbolts 6 SSMS Resilient 2.



SUNDAY -- Men's semi-finals: Anderson Thunderbolts v MSP Thunderbolts (Tun Razak, 6pm), BJSS Thunderbolts v SSTMI Thunderbolts (Tun Razak. 8.30pm).



Women's semi-finals: SSTMI v MSN Kedah (KLHA, 4pm), USM v KLSS-Wipers (KLHA, 6pm).



