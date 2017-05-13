By Raynique Meyer





Varsity Hockey in Potchefstroom where NWU Pukke,plays NMMU Meghan Klomp from Pukke,is congratulated by the Puk players, on her goal she scored. Photo Mario van de Wall/SASPA



It was Charne Maddocks with her hat-trick for the Pukke side to claim a victory of 13-0 against the Madibaz, as they moved joint top of the table with Maties, Tuks and Wits in Potchefstroom on Friday night.





Pukke’s Anneke Beukman scored the opening goal of the match from a short corner to put her team 1-0 up. But it was Lerato Mahlangu also from the home side that extended the lead with a field goal to put them 3-0 up against the Madibaz leading into halftime.



After the break it was Maddocks from the Pukke who continued where her team had left off, with an easy goal as the ball hit the backboard to keep the scoreboard ticking at 5-0 in their favour.



With Pukke showing some attacking hockey it was once again Mahlangu who showed her class as she rounded it off in the circle to secure her second goal of the match to extend their lead to 7-0.



But it was Maddocks with two quick goals to claim her hat-trick in the last minutes of the match to leave the Pukke on 11-0 and with the help of Beukman they could finish the encounter with a final score of 13-0.



Madibaz have to regroup before Saturday afternoon as they couldn’t manage to put a score on the board.



FNB Player of the Match: Charne Maddocks (Pukke)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Luzaan Potgieter (Pukke)



Scores

Pukke: 13

Goals: Anneke Beukman (Penalty Corner, Field Goal), Lerato Mahlangu (2X Field Goal), Charne Maddocks (3X Field Goal)



Madibaz: 0



Teams

Pukke: Marine Kock, Jocelle Deysel, Jessica de Bruyn-Smith, Miecke Flemming, Lindi Anker, Lerato Mahlangu, Lori Hyde, Carli Rheeder, Dunelle van Taak, Elmien Marais, Kerrin Klaaste, Charne Maddocks

Subs: Hope Nkosi, Carli Pretorius, Courtney du Preez, Jamie Flowers, Meeghan Klomp, Anneke Beukman



Madibaz: Kerryn Frost, Erin Sims, Lauren Nina, Taryn Koen, Sequeira Kiona van Niekerk, Caitlin Guws, Aimee Pohlmann, Simone Dolley, Kirsty Tonks, Cassandra Lister, Luzaan Potgieter

Subs: Kanyisa Gwata, Taylah Bird, Jamie-Leigh Banks, Malikah Potgieter, Carly Redcliffe, Meri Janse van Rensburg, Leigh Paulsen



Varsity Sports media release