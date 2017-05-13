By Raynique Meyer





Varsity Hockey in Potchefstroom where Tuks plays Maties Natalie Esteves from Tukkies shoots a ball. Tarryn Glasby from Tuks,tries to stop her. Photo Mario van de Wall/SASPA



It was Catherine Morris from Tuks who put an end to Maties’ unbeaten run in this year’s Varsity Hockey tournament with a stunning backstick field goal to clinch the match 3-1 in the dying minutes.





Tuks owned the first half as Chané Hill dragged flicked the ball from a short corner to hit the back of the net in the seventh minute to put Tuks 1-0 in the lead. With another four short corner opportunities Tuks lacked the experience to round it off.



But it was in the 30th minute that Minke van Heerden of Maties struck back with a last-minute goal before halftime to equal the score at 1-1.



In the third chukka of the match it was still Tuks with the momentum as they kept the Maties in defensive mode and as the final chukka approached the match was delayed due to rain.



With both Powerplays being called by both teams, not one of the two sides managed to make use of the opportunity to put their side in the lead. But it was Tuks who would leave the field with a well-deserved win as they put Maties’ unbeaten run in Potchefstroom to an end with a moment of magic at the death, as Catherine Morris stole all three point for Tuks. The final score 3-1.



FNB Player of the Match: Catherine Morris (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nicole Le Fleur (Maties)



Scores

Maties: 1

Goals: Minke van Heerden (Penalty Corner)



Tuks: 3

Goals: Chané Hill (Penalty Corner), Catherine Morris (Field Goal)



Teams

Maties: Nicole Le Fleur, Lenta Cullinan, Stephanie Botha, Heather Mc Ewan, Paige Phillips, Sandiswe Tabata, Tarryn Glasby, Natasha Rootenberg, Aimee Pote, Page Alcock,Minke van Heerden

Subs: Simone Strydom, Lida Kotze, Danielle Cairns, Georgia Grobler, Polly Mashau, Alegra Dijkstra, Kirsten Block



Tuks: Marlise van Tonder, Marissa Poolman, Chané Hill, Anél Luus, Catherine Morris, Izalle Verster, Natalie Esteves, Luvolwethu Nkole, Claire Gibbings, Amy Etherington , Thandokazi Chithi

Subs: Melicia van Loggerenberg, Jénica De Encarnaçăo, Meeghan Scheffer, Danielle Kerdachi, Amoné Mouton, Mabongi Nyalungu



Varsity Sports media release