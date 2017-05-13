Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Advantage Rotterdam and Bloemendaal after Hoofdklasse first legs

Published on Saturday, 13 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments



Rotterdam and Bloemendaal hold the advantage going into the second series of Dutch Hoofdklasse playoff games on Saturday with wins over AH&BC Amsterdam and SV Kampong.



For Rotterdam, they were 2-0 winners with Seve van Ass’s penalty corner and Simon Egerton’s last minute effort into an open goal giving them the major advantage.

Both came in a dramatic final phase which were also memorable for a streaker and a referee substitution due to an injury to Jasper Nagtzaam.

Van Ass said it was a “crazy atmosphere” a the game in front of an “amazing crowd”, adding, “if you like hockey, you could not help but enjoy it”.

"This was clearly a playoff game. We had a tactical plan and we defended well and hard for a very successful evening for us."
At Kampong, Tim Jenniskens put Bloemendaal in front when he turned in a right wing cross at the near post. Two Martijn Havenga corners put Kampong in front, swapping the lead but Jasper Brinkman levelled the game at 2-2 with 47 minutes gone.

Thierry Brinkman then struck the winner when he steadied himself around a Kampong defender’s slip and fired home low through David Harte.

The return legs of these semi-final playoff games will take place on Saturday at 3.35pm in Amsterdam and Bloemendaal.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.