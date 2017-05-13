



Rotterdam and Bloemendaal hold the advantage going into the second series of Dutch Hoofdklasse playoff games on Saturday with wins over AH&BC Amsterdam and SV Kampong.





For Rotterdam, they were 2-0 winners with Seve van Ass’s penalty corner and Simon Egerton’s last minute effort into an open goal giving them the major advantage.



Both came in a dramatic final phase which were also memorable for a streaker and a referee substitution due to an injury to Jasper Nagtzaam.



Van Ass said it was a “crazy atmosphere” a the game in front of an “amazing crowd”, adding, “if you like hockey, you could not help but enjoy it”.



"This was clearly a playoff game. We had a tactical plan and we defended well and hard for a very successful evening for us."

At Kampong, Tim Jenniskens put Bloemendaal in front when he turned in a right wing cross at the near post. Two Martijn Havenga corners put Kampong in front, swapping the lead but Jasper Brinkman levelled the game at 2-2 with 47 minutes gone.



Thierry Brinkman then struck the winner when he steadied himself around a Kampong defender’s slip and fired home low through David Harte.



The return legs of these semi-final playoff games will take place on Saturday at 3.35pm in Amsterdam and Bloemendaal.



Euro Hockey League media release