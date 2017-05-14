

Winners Winchester



Winchester secured their first ever Under 14 Boys Championship crown with a 2-0 final win over Surbiton, at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Despite having only qualified for the final on goal difference, they took full advantage of this to clinch the crown and did so in style, keeping a clean sheet.





They started the day emphatically, scoring 5 goals without reply in their Pool A tie against Canterbury, while Leicester recorded a 3-1 win against Wakefield. In Pool B defending champions Cheltenham began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Harrogate and last year’s losing finalists, Surbiton, started with a win 2-0 against Cambridge City.



The second round of matches saw Leicester defeat Winchester 2-0 while Wakefield and Canterbury ended all square at 2-2. Pool B saw both Cheltenham and Surbiton record victories over Cambridge City and Harrogate respectively, to set up a winner takes all final match.



The final pool games saw Canterbury beat Leicester 3-1 while Winchester returned to winning ways beating Wakefield 4-0 to progress to the final on Goal difference. Surbiton came out top in the battle to win Pool B defeating Cheltenham 2-0, while Cambridge and Harrogate played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.



In the play off matches Cambridge overcame Wakefield 3-1 to take 7th place; the 5th/6th game was a high scoring affair with Canterbury running out 6 - 2 winners against Harrogate. Leicester survived a late rally from Cheltenham to clinch third place with a 2-1 score line. But the headline makers of the day were Winchester, who came out on top of Surbiton, beating the South West London club 2-0 and will take the trophy proudly back to Hampshire.



England Hockey Board Media release