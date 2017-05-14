by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Anderson Thunderbolt would love to add another prized scalp in their bid to reach the final of the Malaysia Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





The Ipoh school stunned newly-crowned Division One champions Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) 3-2 in the quarter-finals at the MBPJ Hockey Stadium on Friday.



And Anderson, who finished fifth in Division One, now want to get the better of Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-MSP-Thunderbolt in today’s semi-finals at the Tun Razak Stadium.



Said Anderson coach M. Kaliswaran: “Our players are in high spirits after beating MBPJ.



“They showed that they can beat any team in the knockout stage.



“I have faith that they will rise to the occasion again to beat Pahang Hockey Acedemy.



“We also have a score to settle against Pahang Hockey Academy as we lost to them (2-1 in a penalty shootout after both teams drew 2-2 in regulation time) in the playoff for third place last year.



“We also lost to them in the league match this season but playing in the knockout stage is a totally different ball game.”



Pahang Hockey Academy coach Mohd Sufian Mohamed has warned his side not to underestimate Anderson.



“Anderson have improved a lot. If they can beat MBPJ, then they are capable of beating any team. The pressure is on us to stop them,” said Sufian.



The other semi-final is between defending overall champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolt and Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolt, last year’s league champions.



SSTMI are out for revenge as BJSS denied them a double with a 4-3 win in the battle for the overall title last season.



In their league clash this season, BJSS edged SSTMI 6-5 in the penalty shootout after both teams drew 2-2.



“It’s not going to be easy as BJSS have a solid set of players in every department.



“It will be another closely-fought match,” conceded SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman.



The Star of Malaysia