By Raynique Meyer





Varsity Hockey in Potchefstroom at the Pukke Astro where UKZN plays the locals, Pukke.Carli Rheeder,delivers a ball. Photo Mario van de Wall/SASPA



The NWU-Pukke lacked some finishing skills against UKZN in the circle, but with the performance of Lori Hyde they managed to walk off the field with a final score of 8-0 in Potchefstroom on Saturday night.





Pukke missed many scoring opportunities in the first chukka of the match as they couldn’t put any points on the board.



But it was two quick goals and a superb performance by Charne Maddocks, who put the hosts in a favourable position of 3-0 up heading into the second half thanks to fine finishing, with a penalty corner and field goal.



In the third chukka Pukke missed numerous short corner opportunities but it was Lindi Anker’s turn to finish a short corner dummy to leave them on 4-0.



UKZN’s great defensive effort kept Pukke from scoring a few times in the final chukka. But as Pukke called the Powerplay it was Hyde who extended their lead with two points to leave them on 6-0.



In the last minute of the game Hyde finished in style as she claimed another field goal for her side to end the match on a score of 8-0 as UKZN faced another defeat.



FNB Player of the Match: Jocelle Deysel (Pukke)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Noxolo Manele (UKZN)



Scores

Pukke: 8

Goals: Charne Maddocks (Penalty Corner, Field Goal), Lindi Anker (Penalty Corner), Lori Hyde (Penalty goal in Powerplay, Field Goal)



UKZN: 0



Teams

Pukke: Marine Kock, Jocelle Deysel, Miecke Flemming, Lindi Anker, Carli Pretorius, Lerato Mahlangu, Carli Rheeder, Dunelle van Taak, Jamie Flowers, Elmien Marais, Charne Maddocks,

Subs: Hope Nkosi, Jessica de Bruyn Smith, Lori Hyde, Courtney du Preez, Kerrin Klaaste, Meeghan Klomp, Anneke Beukman.



UKZN: Robin Ashton, Janine Ndlovu, Jamie Chisholm, Sinethemba Zungu, Chardinay Penniston, Nolwazi Mkize, Chiree Coetzee,Tiffany Jones, Nqobile Shange, Vanessa Atkinson, Tanner van den Bergh.

Subs: Nonqaba Bengu, Anessa Patel, Zafika Yengo, Megan Hargreaves, Nonthando Mlambo, Thandazile Mnguni, Noxolo Manele



Varsity Sports media release