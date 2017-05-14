By Raynique Meyer





Varsity Hockey in Potchefstrtoom on the Puk Astro field where Madibaz play Kovsies. Elizabeth Charles from Kovsies and Malikah Pogieter from NMMU,chase after a ball. Photo Mario van de Wall/SASPA



It was a nail-biting last chukka but Kovsies managed to hold on to their lead to claim victory over the Madibaz with a final score of 3-2, to stay in touching distance of a semi-final spot.





Both teams showed an equal amount of momentum and spent large periods in the circle, but as the end of the first chukka came the score was still 0-0.



Heading into the second half it was Kovsies with more momentum over the Madibaz as Antonet Louw opened the scoreboard. She found the perfect spot on her stick to let the ball hit the backboard with an easy field goal and put her team 2-0 in the lead.



It was her fellow teammate Nisa van Zyl, who followed in her footsteps a minute before halftime as she managed to round off a short corner in the circle to leave their team on 3-0.



Cassandra Lister from Madibaz struck back to narrow Kovsies’ lead to a one point on 3-2 when she found an open gap to let the ball dribble over the goal line and hit the backboard.



Madibaz had to leave the field suffering another defeat, but will hope to restore their name when they face UJ on Sunday.



FNB Player of the Match: Caitlin Gouws (Madibaz)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Kerryn Frost (Madibaz)



Scores

Kovsies: 3

Antonet Louw (Field goal), Nisa van Zyl (Penalty corner)



Madibaz: 2

Cassandra Lister (Field goal)



Teams

Madibaz: Kerryn Frost, Lauren Nina, Taryn Koen, Sequeira Kiona van Niekerk, Caitlin Guws, Kanyisa Gwata, Aimee Pohlmann, Simone Dolley, Kirsty Tonks, Carly Redcliffe, Luzaan Potgieter

Subs: Erin Sims, Taylah Bird, Jamie-Leigh Banks, Meri Janse van Rensburg, Malikah Potgieter, Cassandra Lister, Leigh Paulsen



Kovsies: Alri Vorster, Chane Hartel, Antonet Louw, Shindre-Lee Simmons, Nisa van Zyl, Pricilla Esterhuyze, Heraldine Olin, Casey-Jean Botha, Este van Schalkwyk, Janke Kotze, Nicole Kruger

Subs: Lisa Alberts, Jessica Elizabeth Charles, Nadia van Staden, Candice Calder, Lezanne Vermaak, Shanay Solomon, S’Thabile Motsa



Varsity Sports media release