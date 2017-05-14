By Wouter Pienaar





Varsity Hockey in Potchefstroom on the Astro,where Wits is playing Maties. Natasha Rootenberg runs with the ball and Nicky Veto from Wits is trying to stop her. Photo Martio van de Wall/SASPA



Maties’ well-oiled Maroon Platoon picked up another impressive victory in Varsity Hockey with a 4-1 defeat of Wits on Saturday afternoon.





These two Varsity Hockey semi-final contenders came to blows on Saturday afternoon as Maties and Wits put everything on the line in a back and forth encounter at the NWU-Puk Astro turf in Potchefstroom.



The action was fast and ferocious from the start with Wits scoring first through Lezaan Janse van Vuuren who drilled her shot in from close range to give her side a 1-0 lead.



Maties answered back only five minutes later with Minke van Heerden giving her side double delight with a field goal. Star SA player, Tarryn Glasby extended Maties’ advantage with a goal from a penalty corner as her side took control in the second chukka with the score at 3-1.



Wits defended for the lives in the last three minutes of the first half as Maties were relentless on attack. Keeper Petro Stofberg and Sissy Pieterse were both fantastic in defence and kept the score within range as the half-time whistle sounded.



Nicole le Fleur also showed her skills as goalkeeper with a fantastic save that denied Wits’ Mandisa Sigudla an equaliser from open play.



Wits started the second-half with renewed vigour, knowing full well that they needed to score first to get back into the game. Even with three consecutive short corners, they could not get the ball into the net as time ticked away for the ladies in yellow and blue.



Glasby scored her second goal from a penalty corner to drive home Maties’ advantage with 23 minutes of play left in the match. Right thereafter Wits called for the Powerplay in a desperate attempt to cut into Maties’ lead. But nothing good came for the Joburg-based varsity in this two minute interval.



In the end Maties were more clinical in front of the net when the opportunity presented itself and deserved their victory.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nicole la Fleur (Maties)

FNB Player of the Match: Tarryn Glasby (Maties)



Scores

Maties: 4

Goals: Minke van Heerden (Field Goal), Tarryn Glasby (2XPenalty Corner)



Wits: 1

Goals: Lezaan Janse van Vuuren (Penalty Corner)



Teams

Maties: Nicole Le Fleur, Lenta Cullinan, Simone Strydom, Heather Mc Ewan, Paige Phillips, Sandiswe Tabata, Tarryn Glasby, Natasha Rootenberg, Georgia Grobler, Page Alcock, Minke van Heerden

Subs: Stephanie Botha, Simone Strydom, Lida Kotze, Danielle Cairns, Aimee Pote, Polly Mashau, Alegra Dijkstra, Kirsten Block.



Wits: Petro Stofberg, Gillian Robertson, Sissy Pieterse, Nicky Veto, Ash Readhead, Londeka Dlamini, Nompilo Thenjwayo, Nicole Smith, Kelly Wrensch, Lezaan Janse van Vuuren, Vicky Jonker

Subs: Nolwazi Ngubane, Lelethu Ndakisa, Robyn Fyrie, Mandisa Sigudla, Amber Dry, Jureya Dildar, Tamsin Copeland.



Varsity Sports media release