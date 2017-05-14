By Wouter Pienaar





Varsity Hockey in Potchefstroom on the Astro. Tuks plays UJ. Anel Luus from Tuks,breaks through UJ defense. Photo Mario van de Wall/SASPA



Top-of-the-log Tuks took on the underperforming UJ in the first match of the Saturday’s South African Varsity Hockey tournament at the NWU-Pukke Astro turf and emerged with an easy 5-0 win.





Tuks beat Maties 3-1 in the clash of the day on Friday and carried on their momentum as Round Six of Varsity Hockey got into full swing.



Tuks had the better opportunities in the first chukka showcasing better stick control with Catherine Morris and Thando Chithi combining well on the right.



Morris found reward after nine minutes with a backstick field goal to open the scoring for Tuks with a 2-0 lead. Tuks ended the first chukka with the momentum on their side and looked to extend it in the next 15 minutes. UJ’s Jivanka Kruger was one of the Orange Army’s better players in the middle of the field, creating gaps for her teammates with precise passes.



Tuks, though, showed their counter attacking ability as Claire Gibbings’ shot hit the post from an acute angle, as Tuks kept the pressure on. UJ’s Robyn Ormond was a thorn in Tuks’ flesh and a blessing for her side as she kept them in the game with a couple of excellent saves before the half-time break.



Tuks’ captain Natalie Esteves extended her side’s lead with a brilliant drag-flick from a penalty corner that thundered in the top corner of the net, making it 3-0.



The second half was a much tighter affair with UJ aiming to get back into the game and Tuks doing the exact opposite in trying to extend their three-goal cushion. UJ tried their best, but their lack of precision in the final quarter of the field resulted in missed opportunities for coach Lance Louw’s side.



Tuks scored next in the fourth chukka with Esteves grabbing her brace with a deflected goal from a penalty corner. UJ’s last chance was with their Powerplay which they took with 10 minutes remaining, but Tuks’ defence of Marissa Poolman and Chane Hill stood firm to keep UJ from scoring in the match.



Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nadia Mattana (UJ)

FNB Player of the Match: Kristen Paton (UJ)



Scores

UJ: 0



Tuks: 5

Goals: Catherine Morris (Field Goal), Natalie Esteves (2X Penalty Corner)



Teams

UJ: Robyn Ormond (GK), Isabella Da Rocha, Jenevieve Taljaard, Ashleigh Datnow, Kristen Paton, Lisa Hawker, Alex Kavanagh, Jivanka Kruger, Zeena Martin, Kerry Trebble, Carmen Smith

Subs: Yonela Dishi, Lanne Rossouw, Phia Gerber, Bernice Brink, Nadia Mattana, Erin Moody, Cheneal Raubenheimer



Tuks: Marlise van Tonder, Marissa Poolman, Chané Hill, Anél Luus, Catherine Morris, Izalle Verster, Natalie Esteves, Luvolwethu Nkole, Claire Gibbings, Amy Etherington , Thandokazi Chithi

Subs: Melicia van Loggerenberg, Jénica De Encarnaçăo, Meeghan Scheffer, Danielle Kerdachi, Amoné Mouton, Mabongi Nyalungu



Varsity Sports media release