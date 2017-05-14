By BRIAN YONGA





Sliders' Christine Mmbone (right) vies for the ball with Elizabeth Okama of Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology during their Kenya Hockey Union Women's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on April 29, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology on Saturday moved to second place in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League after a 1-0 win over Vikings at City Park Stadium in Nairobi.





Ivy Kinyua fired in the only goal of the game in the 26th minute off Fraciah Karanja’s penalty corner to hand the students the three points.



It was JKUAT’s third win from six matches moving them to 12 points, six behind leaders Telkom Orange.



The Juja-based side also maintained their unbeaten start to the season and alongside champions Orange, are the only sides in the league yet to lose a match.



At the same venue, visiting Kisumu Young Stars came from behind to see of Wazalendo Youth 2-1 in a men’s National League encounter.



CONTENTED



JKUAT’s win pleased their coach Samuel Oungo.



“At this point last season, we were somewhere near the bottom. The attitude this season is fantastic. The players are believing in themselves and that is showing in our performance,” Oungo said.



The result left Vikings in eighth place with three points from five matches played.



The students came into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Sliders in their last league outing, while Vikings has beaten Sliders 2-1.



After a dull opening quarter, the game came to life in the second quarter as both coaches abandoned their cautious approach.



It was Vikings, who threatened first with a couple of penalty corners, that were brilliantly saved by JKUAT keeper Emmah Aroni. The goalie had to be at her best again in the 23rd minute kicking away Susan Muchai’s well hit shot.



Three minutes later, JKUAT went in-front with their first short corner of the match.



Karanja squared short for Mary Njoki and the skipper teed up Kinyua who found the bottom left corner leaving Vikings keeper Winnie Kiprop with no chance. Despite several attacks, Vikings were unable to penetrate the stone-walled JKUAT defence which has only conceded once all season.



In the second tier encounter, Wazalendo went ahead in the 42nd minute through Trevin Oballa’s field goal but the lakeside boys hit back four minutes later through Eddie Newton, who scored from a penalty stroke after he had been impeded on his way to goal.



Brian Kiptum grabbed the winner eight minutes to the end after Kisumu counter attacked leaving the home side stranded.



