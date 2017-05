At the Mardan Sports Complex, Pakistan's Senior Hockey team routed Pakistan Whites 8-1





Having won the first game 3-1, the Seniors have now bagged the 3 match series



In front of a crowd of around 5,000, the Seniors dominated the match and scored at regular intervals.



They led 4-1 at the half time.



Scorers:

Pakistan Seniors: Arslan Qadir 2, Ejaz 2, Dilber 2, Ali Shan & Abubakr

Pakistan Whites: Rana Suhail Riaz



PHF media release