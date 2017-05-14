

New Zealand's Jordan Grant was among the goalscorers against India in Pukekohe. GETTY IMAGES



Black Sticks women's coach Sean Dancer was impressed with his side's start to their series against India.





New Zealand scored a convincing 4-1 victory in Pukekohe, with goals from Jordan Grant, Olivia Merry, Rachel McCann and Deanna Ritchie.



"I thought it was a really competitive game, especially early on, but we really stepped it up and took control in many aspects," Dancer said.



"We did well up front and that was shown by the number and quality of goals we scored.



"There were some great scoring instincts in the attacking circle and that was a real credit to the girls. All the girls worked hard and put in a good performance today but we can't be complacent, we need to go away and focus on test two on Tuesday night."



Grant opened the scoring in the 13th minute after getting the final touch on a cracking shot at goal from Merry.



The Black Sticks doubled their lead 10 minutes later thanks to a passage of play which saw McCann fire a perfect pass to Merry, who slotted a goal through the keeper's legs.



India responded after the halftime break with Anupa Barla sneaking behind the New Zealand defence to score, but New Zealand extended their lead in the 43rd minute when Grant smacked a shot at goal for McCann to deflect in on the dive.



Ritchie sealed the result in stunning fashion five minutes from fulltime when she put pressure on the Indian fullback and stole the ball before lobbing over the keeper's head.



Stuff