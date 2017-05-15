Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Glory for Guildford in Under 14s Club Championships

Guildford champs

Goals were at a premium in the early rounds of Pool A with no game finishing with a greater goal margin than 1. Going into the final round of group matches, Spencer and Guildford were tied at the top, but any one of the four teams could progress to the final. With both final matches ending in goalless draws two penalty stroke competitions were needed to decide the final positions. Guilford progressed to the final, while Reading edged out Beeston for third place.



Things were a little more straight forwarded in Pool B, where Repton and Surbiton were fighting it out for first place. Both teams threw everything into attack knowing that the final standings could come down to goal difference. In the end it was Surbiton who came out on top, and progressed to the final, while newly formed Repton Hockey Club went on to contest third place.

Beeston and Isca played out a goalless draw and finish the competition as equal 7th.  Another goalless draw saw Reading and Marlow share 5th spot. Repton defeated Spencer 2-0 to take third place, while in the final Guildford withstood an enormous amount of Surbiton pressure, including a final second penalty corner, to take the game to another penalty stroke competition. A combination of excellent goalkeeping and well taken strokes saw Guildford finish the day as winners.

