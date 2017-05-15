by Aftar Singh





That’s mine: AHP-MSP-Thunderbolt’s Syamil Azim Dzulkafly (left) vying for the ball with Anderson Thunderbolt’s Danial Aizat Ahmad Zubir in the MJHL semi-final match at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday. — MUHAMAD SHAHRIL ROSLI/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-MSP-Thunderbolt will face Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolt in the May 21 final of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





Yesterday, Pahang Hockey Academy edged Anderson Thunderbolt 4-2 in a penalty shootout after both teams failed to break the 3-3 deadlock in regulation time at the Tun Razak Stadium.



In the other semi-final, SSTMI of Johor strolled to a 3-0 win over defending overall champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolt.



Muhd Ariff Syafie Ishak was SSTMI’s hero, scoring a penalty corner in the 13th minute and then added another goal in the 53rd minute. In between, Shello Silverius was on target in the 49th minute.



Pahang Hockey Academy seemed to cruising to victory after taking a 2-0 lead in only six minutes. Muhammad Noor Firdaus was on a target in the fifth minute and Muhammad Idris Samad added the second off a penalty corner in the sixth minute.



Anderson, who stunned league champions Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) 3-2 in the quarter-finals, managed to narrow the deficit with a field goal by Muhammad Aliff Ikhemal in the 30th minute.



But Pahang Hockey Academy stretched their lead to 3-1 two minutes later through Muhammad Noor.



Credit to Anderson as they never gave up. They came back strongly in the last 22 minutes with Muhammad Akram Hakkam scoring in the 38th and 51st minutes to make it 3-3.



Syamil Azim Dzulkafly, Muhammad Izham Azhar, Muhammad Hazzim Amin Hafidz and Muhammad Noor were successful in their attempts in the penalty shootout for Pahang Hockey Academy. Anderson only managed to score through Muhammad Akram Hakkam and Muhammad Nur Syahmi.



Said Pahang Hockey Academy coach Mohd Sufian Mohamed: “We started our hockey academy in 2014 with the hope of reaching the final. We’re happy to achieve the target.



“But I must admit that we were lucky to beat Anderson in the shootout.”



Anderson assistant coach Mohd Nizam Mohd Hashim was disconsolate by the loss.



“It’s really frustrating to lose to Pahang Hockey Academy again in the knockout stage. We lost to them in a shootout in last year’s playoff for third placing. This time, we lost in a shootout in the semi-finals,” lamented Nizam.





The Star of Malaysia