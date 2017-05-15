By Jugjet Singh



PAHANG (MSP) Thunderbolts will play Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts in the Division One TNB Cup final on Sunday at the Tun Razak Stadium.





Yesterday in the semi-finals, MSP Thunderbolts were held to a 3-3 draw by Anderson Thunderbolts before winning the shoot-out 4-2.



In the second semi-finals SSTMI beat Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts 3-0 with goals from Ariff Syafie (13th, 53rd) and Shello Silverius (49th).



Pahang led 3-1 with a brace from Noor Firdaus (5th, 32nd minutes) and Idris Samad’s sixth minute penalty corner conversion before defensive blunders allowed and disciplined Anderson’s forwards to move in, the third and fourth quarters.



Anderson, who showed League champions Petaling Jaya City Council Tigers the exit in last week’s quarter-finals, replied through Aliff Ikhemal (30th) and Akram Hakkam (38th, 51st minutes) to force the match into shootout.



Pahang coach Sufian Mohamed said they have achieved their blueprint target since setting up the academy in 2014.



"The bluprint for the academy in Pahang was to win our first JHL title this year and we are just one step away from achieving it. We have played SSTMI in the League and are familiar with them and have one week to get ready for the big day next Sunday," said Sufian.



As for Anderson, coach Nizam Hashim said his players paid the price for their first quarter folly.



"My players took it easy in the first quarter and paid the price. We were reduced to playing catching up for the remaining period," said Nizam.



RESULTS -- Men's semi-finals: Anderson Thunderbolts 3 MSP Thunderbolts 3 (MSP win shoot-out 4-2), BJSS Thunderbolts 0 SSTMI Thunderbolts 3.



Women's semi-finals: SSTMI 4 MSN Kedah 2, USM 1 KLSS-Wipers 3.



Men's Final: May 21 -- MSP Thunderbolts v SSTMI Thunderbolts (Tun Razak, 8.35pm).



Women's Final: KLSS-Wipers v SSTMI (Tun Razak, 6pm).



