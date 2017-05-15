Captain Raman Kumar scored a hat-trick, while Parteek Sharma scored a brace as Punjab beat Maharashtra 8-1 in the boy’s sub-junior Division A event in Bengaluru





Haryana let a goal’s advantage slip before conceding a late goal to lose to Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the final of the women’s junior hockey National Championship (Division A) in Bhopal today.



Ritu opened the scoring for Haryana in the 17th minute and were the dominant side in the first half.



In the second half though, MPHA picked up their game. In the 39th minute, Neela Dadiya scored the equaliser with a penalty stroke. And seven minutes from time, with the threat of a shootout looming, Neeraj Rana scored the winner for the hosts.



Punjab lose to Jharkhand



Punjab finished fourth after losing to Jharkhand. After a good start, Punjab faltered and went down tamely 4-1.



Punjab scored in the fourth minute through Gurkamalpreet Kaur. Jharkhand replied with two quick goals (11th and 13th minutes) by Sangita Kumari. Sangita completed her hat-trick in the 32nd minute to end the contest. She added her fourth in the 55th minute to ensure Jharkhand took the bronze medal.



Big win for Punjab boys



Meanwhile, in the boys’ sub-junior Division A event in Bengaluru, Punjab trounced Maharashtra 8-1. A hat-trick from captain Raman Kumar (54th, 64th, 67th) and a brace from Parteek Sharma (19th, 24th) marked an outstanding performance by Punjab, solidifying their position in the table.



Uttar Pradesh beat Haryana 1-0, with Akhtar Ali scoring the winner in the 42nd minute.



Hockey Gangpur-Odisha dished out a similar performance to outclass Andhra Pradesh 8-1. Odisha and Sports Authority of India played out a 1-1 draw. Hosts Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy also played out a 1-1 draw.



