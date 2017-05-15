By Raynique Meyer





Sissy Pieterse from Wits comes on with the ball while Marissa Pohlman from Maties,tries to stop her. Photo Mario van de Wall/SASPA



It was in the final four minutes of the match that Chané Hill from Tuks snatched the match away from their opponents to clinch it with a final score of 1-0 in Potchefstroom.





In the Gauteng derby both teams were equal in the first and second chukka as they couldn’t manage to put any points on the scoreboard before halftime.



Tuks had more momentum over Wits in the third chukka as they had more field territory and attacking opportunities but did not put it to any good use.



In the last chukka both teams looked determined to put the first score on the board to avoid a penalty shootout. But it was Chané Hill from Tuks who managed to round off a short corner to win the match for her team, as Wits had to settle for a last-minute defeat.



FNB Player of the Match: Natalie Esteves (Tuks)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Petro Stofberg (Wits)



Scores

Tuks: 1

Goals: Chané Hill (Penalty Corner)



Wits: 0



Teams

Tuks: Marlise van Tonder, Marissa Poolman, Chané Hill, Anél Luus, Catherine Morris, Izelle Verster, Natalie Esteves, Luvolwethu Nkole, Claire Gibbings, Amy Etherington, Thansokazi Chithi.

Subs: Melicia van Loggerenberg, Jénica Da Encarnaçăo, Meeghan Scheffer, Danielle Kerddachi, Amoné Mouton, Mabongi Nyalungu.



Wits: Lelethu Ndakisa, Gillian Robertson, Nicky Veto, Londeka Dlamini, Nompilo Thenjwayo, Nicole Smith, Amber Dry, Kelly Wrensch, Robyn Fyvie, Lezaan J van Vuuren, Tamsin Copeland.

Subs: Petro Stofberg, Jureya Dildar, Nolwazi Ngubane, Sissy Pieterse, Ashleigh Readhead, Mandisa Sigudla, Vicky Jonker



Varsity Sports media release