By Raynique Meyer





Isabella Sa Rocha,from UJ runs with joy after they scored a goal. Photo Mario van de Wall/SASPA



UJ made use of their goal attempts in their encounter against the Madibaz to claim a victory of 6-2 on Sunday afternoon in Potchefstroom.





In the first minute of the game it was Carmen Smith from UJ with the opening goal of the match to put her team in an early 2-0 lead. Kirsten Paton followed in the footsteps of her teammate as she found the back of the goal box from a penalty corner to extend the lead to 3-0.



The second chukka also belonged to the ladies in orange as Jenevieve Taljaard joined the party in the circle to leave her side 5-0 up against the Madibaz.



UJ headed into halftime on 6-0 as Zeena Martin finished off in the circle from a penalty corner. In the third chukka it was Kirsty Tonks from the Madibaz who managed to put her side on the board for the first time to narrow down the gap to 6-2 but the Madibaz faced a defeat against UJ and the match would end that way with no goals in the final chukka.



FNB Player of the Match: Kirsten Paton (UJ)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Luzaan Potgieter (Madibaz)



Score

UJ: 6

Goals: Carmen Smith (Field goal), Kirsten Paton (Penalty goal), Jenevieve Taljaard (Field goal), Zeena Martin (Penalty goal)



Madibaz: 2

Kirsty Tonks (Field goal)



Teams

UJ: Robyn Ormond, Isabella Da Rocha, Lanne Rossouw, Ashleigh Datnow, Kirsten Paton, Lisa Hawker, Zeena Martin, Alex Kavanagh, Kerry Trebble, Carmen Smith.

Subs: Yonela Dishi, Jenevieve Taljaard, Phia Gerber, Bernice Brink, Cheneal Raubenheimer, Erin Moody, Nadia Mattana.



Madibaz: Kerryn Frost, Lauren Nina, Taryn Koen, Sequeira Kiona van Niekerk, Caitlin Gouws, Aimee Polhmann, Simone Dolley, Kirsty Tonks, Carly Redcliffe, Luzaan Potgieter, Leigh Paulsen.

Subs: Kanyisa Gwata, Taylah Bird, Erin Sims, Jamie-Leigh Banks, Malikah Potgieter, Meri Janse van Rensburg, Cassandra Lister,



Varsity Sports media release