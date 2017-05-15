By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Police fan with the Kenya Police flag during the finals between Kenya Police and Egyptian's Eastern in the men's Hockey Africa Championships finals held at the City Park stadium,Nairobi,Kenya. Photo/Jennifer Wachie



Former Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Kenya Police yesterday extended their unbeaten run with a resounding 4-0 victory over Western Jaguars at City Park Stadium. Amos Barkibir bagged a brace while Calvins Kanu and Vincent Odindo netted once for the 2013 league winners.





The win saw the law enforcers make eight wins out of eight outings consolidating their lead at the summit of the table. Police stand-in coach Patrick Mugambi was delighted but remained adamant that his charges need to do more to increase their chances of reclaiming the title that has eluded them for the last three seasons.



“We are getting better with each game and today’s performance is one that we can take pride in. However, it is still early in the season to say we are title favourites but if we keep improving like this our chances will definitely increase,” Mugambi said.



After a tightly fought first quarter, Jaguars fell behind two minutes into the second quarter as Barkibir deflected the ball in to break the deadlock. Kanu made it two for Police at start of the third quarter Brian Saina won the ball in midfield before passing to Kanu who beat his marker before hitting past Jaguars goalkeeper Gilbert Okanga.



Barkibir added his second of the match minutes later to make it three for his team before Odindo got his name on the score sheet in the 43rd minute.



Jaguars came into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw with Chase Sailors on Saturday evening.



