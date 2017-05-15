By BRIAN YONGA





Willis Malesi of Western Jaguars (left) tries to tackle Vincent Odindo of Kenya Police during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on May 14, 2017. Police won 4-0. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police on Sunday continued with their impressive start to the season after an emphatic 4-0 win over Western Jaguars in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





A brace from Amos Barkibir set the 2013 champions on the path to another convincing win. Striker Calvins Kanu and Vincent Odindo were also on target as Police maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.



It was the law enforcers’ eight straight win of the season moving them to 24 points, seven points clear of second-placed Greensharks in the log.



At the same venue, Strathmore University Scorpions rallied from a goal down to beat Sliders 2-1 in the women’s Premier League, while Kisumu Youngstars lost 2-1 Multimedia University in a second-tier men’s encounter.



Police stand-in coach Patrick Mugambi was left purring following the result but refused to declare his charges front runners for the title



“We are getting better with each game and the lads can take pride in their performance in today’s performance. It is still early in the season to say if we are title favourites but if we keep up like this, we definitely will be in the running,” an excited Mugambi said.



Ironically, Police scored all their goals from open play and were unable to make use of the set pieces, which have been their main source of goals so far this season.



Jaguars came into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw with Chase Sailors on Saturday evening. The Kakamega-based side needed a last minute goal from skipper Willis Malesi to rescue a point.



Against Police, Jaguars appeared to suffer from fatigue and Police, who were last in action on May 3, picked them out.



After a tight first quarter, Jaguars fell behind two minutes into the second quarter as Barkibir finished off a sweeping move. Police added the second goal at start of the third period.



Brian Saina won the ball in midfield before freeing Kanu who beat his marker before firing past Jaguars keeper Gilbert Okanga.



Barkibir added his second of the match minutes later to make it three for his team before Odindo got his name on the score sheet in the 43rd minute of the match.



In the Scorpions versus Sliders tie, June Kagongo gave Sliders the lead in the 17th minute with a brilliant field goal. Scorpions, who were without their top scorer Gilly Okumu for the third straight match, levelled through Denise Odongo.



The students then hit the winner in the 37th minute as Captain Yvonne Karanja sounded the board off Carol Njoki’s short corner.



Daily Nation