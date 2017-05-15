



Atlètic Terrassa were crowned Spanish Honor Division champions as they beat both Real Club de Polo and Club Egara over the weekend to achieve ultimate glory for coach Dani Martin and his charges.





It was a quite a performance for Atlètic who finished the regular season in fourth place as they started the weekend with a dramatic 3-2 win over Polo on Saturday. Roc Oliva was the star man, opening the scoring and going on to net a hat trick with his third proving the winner in the 58th minute.



Egara, meanwhile, beat Club de Campo 3-2 with Pau Quemada scoring twice to give them a 2-0 lead by the 34th minute. Leandro Tolini pulled one back but Quemada completed his hat-trick in the 48th minute for 3-1. Matthew Cobbaert’s goal with three minutes to go came too late to affect the outcome.



It set up a derby-date in the final between two Terrassa-based clubs on Sunday in which Atlètic eventually prevailed. Santi Ibanez pounced on a rebound to make it 1-0 after 10 minutes of a lively encounter.



Things got even better for the Can Salas hosts when Marc Boltó turned in a cross from the right wingm making it 2-0 in the 19th minute.



From there, Marc Calzada kept out a couple of major chances, denying Quemada to keep the two-goal advantage as both sides had corner openings.



Egara, the reigning champions, kept battling and made the closing stages interesting when Quemada scored his fourth goal of the weekend. He would later be awarded the MVP for the final four tournament while Atlètic’s Joan Tarrés was named the most promising young star.



And the big prize went to Atlètic, much to the delight of their Corner Groc fans. It means they will join Polo – the regular season champions – in the EHL next season with Egara the third place finishers once more and likely to join them.



Euro Hockey League media release