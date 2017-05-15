



Having scraped into the Hoofdklasse playoffs, SV Kampong eliminated Bloemendaal to reach the playoffs final and, with it, earn a ticket back to the EHL for next season with a 2-0 win.





Bjorn Kellerman’s 38th minute cracker was added to by Robbert Kemperman’ s last-ditch goal to see them win their second game of the weekend, coming back from a loss at home on Wednesday in the first of their three-match series.



For Kemperman, he said afterwards: “The fighting spirit was incredible. We have an incredible amount of confidence in each other. Our mindset is tough and we were able to defend their good attacks.



“We have a lot of quality up front and do not need many chances. We have shown that again today and we are ridiculously good shape!"



For Bloemendaal’s Wouter Jolie, it was a low-key end to his club career, saying: “The teams in the playoffs are so close that it is all in the details.



“On Saturday and today, those details were just on the side of Kampong. We played a great season and I am confident that this team will play in many finals in the coming years."



For Kampong, they will meet Rotterdam on Wednesday in the first final of a potential best of three series.



"That will be a beautiful game, I am looking forward to it," said Kemperman. "We know it will be tough but we are ready. This great blue fighting machine is good enough to be champions."



Euro Hockey League media release