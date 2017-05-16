

Jim Shepherd



Scottish Hockey would like to wish Jim Shepherd a very happy 80th birthday and thank him for his incredible contribution to hockey over the years.





Jim, known to some as “Mr Wanderers”, joined Dundee Wanderers back in 1958 but his first ‘taste’ of hockey was actually at the 1954 Boys Brigade International Founder’s Camp at Eton in 1954. Jim was one of the boys who put their hand up for the opportunity to play some matches and try out hockey for the first time.



In 1958 Jim worked in the Bonar Long Drawing Office, which he says was a ‘hotbed of hockey’ and it was there that Jim’s passion for the sport began. After one very basic instruction session, Jim played his first game at HMS Condor – the story goes that nobody has any idea what the score was, but for Jim the rest is history.



In the early sixties Jim took over the reins at Dundee Wanderers and was secretary, treasurer, and match secretary of the club.



Jim has also had various jobs both with Scottish Hockey and Midland District over the years and worked tirelessly for the sport. He’s also well known for being hockey correspondent for the Dundee newspapers. Very few people have committed the amount of time to hockey, in all capacities, as Jim has done.



Happy 80th birthday from all at Scottish Hockey, and thank you for all you’ve done for the sport over the years.



Scottish Hockey Union media release