



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to confirm Notts Sport as an official FIH Hockey Academy Partner, which will see them provide vital investment, educational support and expertise for hockey.





As one of the leading specialists in the design, advice and supply of synthetic surfacing systems for sport, play and leisure, the two-tier partnership will see Notts Sport provide additional funding to support the delivery of various FIH Hockey Academy courses across the world.



With over 33 years’ experience and heritage in providing high quality artificial turf solutions for hockey, cricket, rugby and football as well as children’s play and multi-use games areas, they are committed to providing effective and innovative design solutions. As such, their experience will be used during FIH Hockey Academy Management courses, where they will provide educational resources and expert advice to attendees.



In addition to this, Notts Sport will also support the implementation of the FIH Quality Programme for Hockey Turf in all activity they undertake in their market, whilst both parties will regularly consult on facilities developments and innovations.



In return, as a Hockey Academy Partner, FIH will actively support Notts Sport through the hockey community, providing them with marketing and networking opportunities that are designed to actively create new business.



The partnership represents a further step for the FIH Hockey Academy who last year signed up their first official partner – Coach Logic, which has already provided a number of benefits to their courses and hockey organisations across the world.



The establishment of the relationship with Notts Sport was built around the Hockey Revolution, FIH’s 10-year strategy. Major initiatives aimed at increasing professionalism across all levels of the sport and securing commercial partners who share the strategy’s vision were key factors in agreeing this relationship.



Speaking about this latest commercial agreement, FIH Director of Sport and Development, David Luckes, said: “This partnership marks another important step for hockey’s development as we make strides towards professionalising the sport across all levels. Notts Sport's investment in the Academy will allow us to deliver exceptional programmes across the world. Their experience will be of huge benefit to course attendees and our Facilities Department as we look to further develop the quality and standards of our playing environments as the sport continues to grow.”



Notts Sport Managing Director Duncan Bennett added: “Notts Sport is excited in committing to supporting FIH in the development and promotion of hockey through this fantastic new partnership. We are delighted to become a part of the FIH family and believe that our commitment to innovation and quality in a fast changing and ever evolving sport is a perfect synergy with the FIH and the Hockey Revolution. As a result we aim to bring the benefits we have demonstrated for a number of years in the UK to hockey at all levels across the world.”



The two-year agreement begins immediately, with the FIH Hockey Academy Management Course in Ipoh, Malaysia in April, the first opportunity that both parties worked together in an educational environment.



For more information about the FIH Hockey Academy, click here.



#LoveHockey



FIH site