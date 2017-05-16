



East region were the victors on Saturday as they claimed the Notts Sport U14 Boys’ Inter District in the rain at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. It was a tremendous day of hockey with fantastic performances throughout the day coming from each of the regions.





Midland v East



After a cagey opening 3 or 4 minutes with Midland having the bulk of possession it was East that made the breakthrough. After a run through the middle of the Midland defence the ball was laid off to Charlie Jack who found himself un-marked with the ball and his back to the keeper. After a quick turn he calmly slotted the ball in to the bottom left corner right on the five minute mark.



After this East really took control of the game and were only prevented from going further ahead by some excellent goalkeeping from Mathew Joss. He blocked the initial long shot from a penalty corner and then got down quickly to block the close range rebound.



Will Stark would eventually make it 2-0 managing to get a significant deflection on a long range shot from the edge of the D



Two minutes into the second half East were 3-0 up after a sublime second goal from Charlie Jack. A long run in from the left hand side forced the keep out to narrow the already tight angle. But Jack produced a fantastic lob into the top right corner.



A fourth goal came in the form of Peter Caughey after his shot from almost right on the penalty spot found the bottom left corner leaving the keeper no chance.



Almost immediately the fifth goal was scored in almost the exact same fashion, this time Brodie Nichol got himself on the score sheet.



Will Stark had his second and Easts sixth two minutes later after a goalmouth scramble saw him bundle the ball into the back board.



Overall, it was a commanding performance by East, which made them look like the team to beat. A valiant effort by Midland to keep fighting right till the end.



Highland v North



It was quite a slow studied start to this game as both teams tried to gain a foothold in the middle of the pitch. However the deadlock was broken in the 13th minute by Highland number 5 Alistair Douglas. A penalty corner from the left came in and was smashed home by Douglas into the bottom corner.



The second half opened up a little as North chased an equaliser. However Highland found a second goal after good play by Alistair Douglas again following a penalty corner. After the initial block the Kingussie High School player turned with the ball on the left of the D and fired home from close range.



North were very unlucky not to get a goal back after a penalty corner that looked like it was going in was brilliantly saved by Calum Douglas in the Highland goal.



The score would remain 2-0 to Highland right until the final hooter.







West v Midland



What started out as a slow first half turned into a frantic last few minutes after Midlands Kai Mitchell tapped in at the back post after a cross from the left side.



Once that goal went in the game opened up and it was very quickly 2-0 to Midland after Andrew Clark latched on to a through ball in behind the defence, and smashed past the advancing goalkeeper for Midland’s second just before half time.



The second half started fairly steadily with Midland doing all they could to stifle the West attack. West thought they had scored from a penalty corner but Mathew Joss saved well high to his right.



A West goal did eventually come in the form of Euan Menzies. A penalty corner was played in and Menzies carried it to the penalty spot before smashing it low and left.



Menzies had his 2nd not 50 seconds later after a long run into the D saw him on the penalty spot again to equalise for west.



Midland were resilient and managed to win it at the death. Samuel Knight scored in the last 30 seconds to win it after a scramble in the West D. A cruel way to finish the game considering the massive west fight back but Midland certainly earned the win.



At full time it finished West 2-3 Midland.



East v Highland



A frantic first half saw East take four goals with Charlie Jack getting three in four minutes. East were ahead in the 3rd minute through Magnus Harkness’ deflected shot. Harkness was also unlucky not to have a second as his shot from a penalty corner smashed against the cross bar.



Following the first goal East piled on the pressure and quickly found another. With Charlie Jack scoring what was to be the first of five goals during the game by slotting home at the back post after a pinpoint pass from the right.



The onslaught continued and by half time it was 4-0.



The second half saw no end to East’s dominance with Charlie Jack scoring three goals in five minutes. Daniel Pearson, Brodie Nichol, Peter Caughey and Jamie Croll adding to the rout to end the game at East 11-0 Highland.



North v West



After a slow, cautious opening period with neither side really creating a clear cut chance, West took the lead through Euan Menzies. Receiving the ball on the right of the D Menzies still had plenty to do while under lots of pressure from the defence but managed to find the bottom corner to score.



It was three minutes later when Menzies added his second of the game after picking up a loose ball in the D and firing home from very close range. It would stay 2-0 to West until half time.



The second half began with it appearing North far more organised and more efficient at the back. But the relentless pressure from West eventually found a gap. Jamie Green ran into the D from the right before smacking the ball in the back board to make it 3-0 West.



The pressure kept coming as Ian King smashed a distance shot from right at the edge of the D finding the right of the goal leaving the North keeper with no chance.



Within a minute Euan Menzies completed his hat trick with an angled shot from the far side of the D to round off the scoring. Credit must be given to North as they held West for long periods of the match.



At full time it finished North 0-5 West.







Midland v Highland



This was a game that proved to be one of the most dramatic ties of the day. Early on Midland’s Fin Donnelly saw his penalty flick saved and then Alex Clark had his powerful shot saved.



Although Midland would break the deadlock in the 8th minute through Johnny Morris’ sweeping shot from the edge of the D.



Archie Stephen made it 2-0 two minutes later after a shot following a scramble from a penalty corner.



Upon the start of the second half the rain came in spectacular fashion. But both sets of players played on. Midland was rewarded with a third and fourth in quick succession. First Alex Clark swept home a penalty corner on 18 minutes and then Samuel Knight made it 4-0



At this point the heavens opened and the game was halted. After a 30 minute delay in proceedings Midland and Highland managed to complete the last six minutes of the game with no real chances.



North v East



This game saw another high-scoring encounter as East put nine past North.



David McCrea was on hand to coolly finish after the ball was cut back across the face of the goal for him on four minutes.



MaCrae was on the scoresheet six minutes later after North Keeper, Oliver Serle, had pushed away a long range effort. However this clearance was straight to MaCrae who needed no invitation to score this opportunistic goal.



The onslaught continued with Charlie Jack adding a third, Brodie Nichol adding a fourth, and Charlie Jack grabbing his second and Easts’ fifth right on the stroke of half time.



The second half saw East add more to their tally with Jack Tweddle scoring East’s sixth after a route one run down the middle and scoring past Serle, who had already made a string of good saves but just couldn’t stop the relentless barrage of shots coming his way.



But before the game would end Brodie Nichol, and Peter Caughey would add another three goals to make it finish North 0-9 East.



West v Highland



West grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck with three goals in the first in the first nine minutes; Cameron Moran with two and Euan Menzies with the other.



Sandy Craig added a fourth with a stylish run and calm shot passed the keeper from the right side of the D.



Another two goals would come before half time to make it 6-0 to West - Mathew Craig and Ian King scoring respectively.



In the second half West, seemed to take their foot off the gas but still remaining in total control. But two more goals were added both by Ben Galloway to round off the scoring at 8-0 to West.







North v Midland



This encounter was a very close game with North’s Oliver Serle performing outstanding, stopping well from several close range efforts.



The midfield seemed to be the main battleground here as both teams tried to establish a passing game in order to probe the defence for a gap, but neither team could find that gap before the break. 0-0 at half time.



The second half continued in much the same fashion except possibly Midland starting to edge the possession, but Serle was still performing solidly between the posts for North.



The breakthrough did eventually come for Midland when Fergus Rice received the pass out wide from a penalty corner which he thundered into the bottom right corner.



This opened the game up a lot as North ventured forward in search of an equaliser but could not graft a clear cut chance.



The game was all but ended in the 29th minute when Harry Shanahan was waiting at the back post to put away a pass across the face of the goal for Midland’s second.



The final score was North 0-2 Midland.



West v East



In the hotly anticipated final game of the day East wrapped up the title with a win over West.



The game could not have got off to a better start for them with Charlie Jack scoring twice in the first five minutes - both from penalty corners. It would stay that way till half time.



Jack would have his hat trick on 18 minutes after a great run down the left and a neat finish low to the keeper’s left.



After this, West pushed forward frantically looking to get back in the game but were twice caught on the break as East scored another two. Mathew Hughson with one and Charlie Jack getting his 4th of the game. The final score was West 0-5 East.



Overall, a commanding victory for East in the Notts Sport U14 Boys Inter District. A strong group of players were just too good for any opposition - reflected by the fact that they didn’t concede a goal all day.



Photos by Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release