It’s a revelation that former India hockey player V. Raja has been running a well-regarded academy and conducting camps for youngsters for the past four years without charging any fees.





At a function to mark the completion of four years of V. Raja Hockey Academy’s camp here on Monday, parents spoke warmly about how much their children had learnt. “More than the basics and nuances of the sport, they have learnt to enjoy the game and be disciplined,” said one.



Raja, who played for India in the 2005 Champions Trophy, has bigger dreams.



“For a while, there has been no player from the State who has donned India colours. I am sure players from my academy will represent the country one day.”



Running the camp and sponsoring the kids for tournaments has been a herculean task, but Raja is soldering on.



“A majority of the funding comes from me. I am hopeful of ARS Steel coming forward to sponsor us. If not, it will be difficult. But I am determined to continue my work,” said the 31-year-old. “I want to impart my knowledge while I am still playing. That way, the kids will be able to better understand what I teach.”



The Hindu