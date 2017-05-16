Chandigarh and Haryana registered comfortable wins, while Punjab fought to their third victory in the pool stage in the boys’ sub-junior hockey National Championship in Bengaluru today.





Chandigarh beat Hockey Patiala 4-1 in a Pool C match. Sanjay (46th minute) and Sahibjeet Singh (48th) put Chandigarh ahead, before Maninder Singh (66th) and Vishal Rana (70th) finished off the contest.



In another Pool C match, Punjab edged out Bhopal 3-2. Punjab captain Raman Kumar’s 17th-minute strike was cancelled out by Amaan Khan’s goal in the 32nd minute. Parteek Sharma restored Punjab’s lead in the 52nd minute, but six minutes later, Hockey Bhopal were level again. In the 61st minute, Jaspreet Singh scored the goal that gave Punjab a crucial victory.



In Pool B, Haryana beat Bihar 3-1. Pankaj (41st, 58th) and Vinit (66th) pumped in the goals for Haryana.



