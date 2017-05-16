By BRIAN YONGA





From left: Butali Sugar Warriors players Zack Aura, Rijsen Joost, Bernebus Odhiambo and Bran Musasia celebrate a goal during their Africa Cup of Club Championships match against Ghana Police at City Park Stadium on January 9, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Butali Sugar Warriors were this highest climbers after the weekend round of Kenya Hockey Union league matches. Butali saw off 2012 champions Sikh Union Nairobi 4-2 in their men’s Premier League encounter at the City Park Stadium on Sunday.





The result moved the two-time winners up to third in the standings with 12 points.



Goals from defender Saidi Okwemba, Zack Aura, Frank Wanangwe and Vincent Odhiambo fired the lakeside club to their fourth win of the season. Sikh replied through Shabaz Ali’s penalty stroke and Willis Otieno but it was not enough to help their side avoid their third loss of the season.



Butali coach Godfrey Wakachunga is eyeing more consistency from his side as they seek to move near the top.



“Two straight wins and we have improved especially after last weekend’s fortuitous win against Wazalendo. Playing more matches will help our fitness and allow us to make ground on the top teams,” the coach said.



Indeed, Butali are still a massive 12 points behind runaway leaders Kenya Police who are on a roll. Eight wins out of eight has seen the 2013 winners march to the top with 24 points. They managed a 4-0 win against Western Jaguars at the weekend.



Greensharks remain in second place, seven points behind having played eight matches. Wazalendo and Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures are in fourth and fifth places respectively with 10 and nine points respectively.



At the wrong end of the table, newcomers Technical University of Kenya continue to find the going tough after they suffered their seventh loss of the season. A 2-0 lodd to Kenya College of Accountancy of University (KCAU) left the bottom with a single point.



Parklands are a point above them in 14th place with Jaguars lying in 13th place with five points. In the women’s Premier League, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) are up to third in the log.



The students are one of the two unbeaten sides in the division so far after six round of matches. The Juja-based side are on 12 points after their 1-0 win over Vikings. According to JKUAT Sammy Oungu, their high position is due to their defensive shape.



“Last season we shipped in alloy of goals and that made us finish in a low position. They key to success is having a great defensive display,” he revealed. Champions Telkom Orange, who were not in action this weekend, lead the table with 18 points.



Strathmore University Scorpions maintain second place five points behind, after they rallied from behind to defeat Sliders 2-1. Amira Sailors and Sliders occupy fourth and fifth places.



Daily Nation