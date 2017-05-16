By Raynique Meyer





Elizabeth Jessica Charles from Kovsies tries for the ball while Jenevieve Taljaard from UJ tries to get to the ball. Photo Mario van de Wall/SASPA



Kovsies’ Antonet Louw scored in the dying moments of the match to snatch the fifth position away from UJ with a final score of 4-2, in Potchefstroom on Monday afternoon.





UJ had the momentum in the first chukka but Kovsies’ defence remained calm under the pressure. Kovsies fought back as Lezanne Vermaak made her mark when she got into the circle to strike and took the lead for her team as they headed into halftime 2-0 up.



In the third chukka UJ had the momentum and attacking opportunities but lacked the skill to round off their short corners. UJ’s Lanne Rossouw fought back for her team as she managed to strike and find the back board to equalise. The score locked at 2-2.



But it would end in dramatic fashion as Antonet Louw’s late flick sealed the match for her side, and UJ ended in sixth position in this year’s tournament.



FNB Player of the Match: Ashleigh Datnow (UJ)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Robyn Ormond (UJ)



Scores

Kovsies: 4

Goals: Lezanne Vermaak (Field goal), Antonet Louw (Field goal)



UJ: 2

Goals: Lanne Rossouw (Field goal)



Team

Kovsies: Alri Vorster, Chane Hartel, Jessica Elizabeth Charles, Antonet Louw, Shindre-Lee Simmons, Pricilla Esterhuyze, Candice Calder, Heraldine Olin, Casey-Jean Botha, Janke Kotze, Nicole Kruger.

Subs: Lisa Alberts, Lezanne Vermaak, Nisa van Zyl, Nadia van Staden, Este van Schalkwyk, Shanay Solomon, S’Thabile Motsa.



UJ: Isabella Da Rocha, Lanne Rossouw, Ashleigh Datnow, Kirsten Paton, Lisa Hawker, Jivanka Kruger, Zeena Martin, Alex Kavanagh, Carmen Smith, Cheneal Raubenheimer, Nadia Mattana.

Subs: Robyn Ormond, Yonela Dishi, Jenevieve Taljaard, Phia Gerber, Bernice Brink, Erin Moody, Kerry Trebble.



Varsity Sports media release