By Raynique Meyer





Luzaan Potgieter from NMMU tries for goal and Robin Ashton from KZN tries to stop her. Photo Mario van de Wall/SASPA



It was a runaway victory for the Madibaz as Kirsty Tonks owned the show. Her team thrashed UKZN with a final score of 15-0 to exit the Varsity Hockey tournament in seventh position in Potchefstroom on Monday afternoon.





Cassandra Lister and Aimee Polhmann opened the scoreboard for the Madibaz as Lister finished a short corner to put her side it 1-0 up against UKZN. A few minutes later it was Polhmann who found the back of the goal box as she managed to extend the lead with a field goal, to 3-0.



Before halftime it was Kirsty Tonks with a comfortable field goal, who kept the board ticking in favour of the Madibaz, as they headed into halftime with a score of 5-0.



In the third chukka Kanyisa Gwata and Erin Sims quickly added to Madibaz’s lead of 9-0 as UKZN couldn’t hold their defence organised. Tonks didn’t miss out on the action in the circle as she claimed another two points for the Madibaz to leave them on 11-0.



Lauren Nina also added her name to Madibaz’s score sheet as she found the back of the board to put her side on 13-0.



But the circle belonged to Tonks in the last chukka of the encounter as she showed her class when she once again found the back of the net to extend the lead to 15-0 for the Madibaz as they claimed the match.



UKZN had to be satisfied with eighth position in this year’s tournament.



FNB Player of the Match: Kirsty Tonks (Madibaz)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Robin Ashton (UKZN)



Scores

Madibaz: 15

Goals: Cassandra Lister (Penalty goal), Aimee Polhmann (Field goal), Kirsty Tonks (Field goal x3), Kanyisa Gwata (Field goal), Erin Sims (Field goal), Lauren Nina (Field goal)



UKZN: 0



Teams

Madibaz: Kerryn Frost, Taryn Koen, Sequeira Kiona van Niekerk, Caitlin Gouws, Kanyisa Gwata, Taylah Bird, Erin Sims, Aimee Polhmann, Carly Redcliffe, Cassandra Lister, Luzaan Potgieter

Subs: Lauren Nina, Jamie-Leigh Banks, Malikah Potgieter, Meri Janse van Rensburg, Simone Dolley, Kirsty Tonks, Leigh Paulsen.



UKZN: Janine Ndlovu, Jamie Chisholm, Sinethemba Zungu, Chardinay Penniston, Nolwazi Mkize, Chiree Coetzee, Nqobile Shange, Vanessa Atkinson, Anessa Patel, Tanner van den Bergh, Noxolo Manele.

Subs: Robin Ashton, Tiffany Jones, Nonqaba Bengu, Zafika Yengo, Megan Hargreaves, Nonthando Mlambo, Thandazile Mnguni,



Varsity Sports media release