

Young Umpires In2Hockey 2017



It wasn’t just the players that had the chance to play in national finals at the weekend; it was a chance for our young umpires to gain valuable experience at the In2Hockey Finals over the weekend.





The team was comprised of 16 Young Umpires, who had all been nominated from their Regional Young Umpire Action Groups (RYUAG's) as showing great potential and talent for umpiring. The nominated umpires were given the full "National Tournament" treatment.



This included the team arrival Thursday night including an ice breaker activity and a pre tournament briefing. On the Friday they umpired during the day followed by an evening participating in a ‘Hockey Quiz’ to help them broaden knowledge of the game and discussing some aspects of the day's performances to increase their performance. They finished their weekend with more umpiring on the final day of competition on the Saturday.



The umpires in question were supported by a team of two Umpire Managers and six Umpire Mentors, of whom all of them are operating in the National Programme and have umpired previously at this tournament.



We caught up with a few of the umpires over the weekend to see how they got on. Ryan who is 22 and from Middlesex said; ‘This is my second year attending as an umpire and back in county, I have been umpiring at Development Centres and low level league matches to build my skills. I have progressed to become a member of the National Young Umpire Promising List and am looking to take the step to Regional Adult umpiring next year.’



Owen from Sheffield and who is 14 said; ‘I've been umpiring for about a month, learning by umpiring the Under 10's and Under12's at my club (Wakefield). My dad is an Regional Umpire so he's been helping me along the way. I enjoy umpiring as it's helping me learn more than just playing and to get the chance to meet other people of my age and learn from the coaches has been a great experience. I can't wait to come back next year!’



17 year old Ellie from Derby said; ‘To come back for my second year has been great, as it's a good place to meet other people of my own age group and umpire with them, as well as have two days away from home and experience a "proper tournament". To umpire the Under 13's Schools Girl's Final was a great privilege and is reward for the practice and help that I've had through the Midlands Young Umpire Group and back in my club.’



Sean Edwards (National Young Umpire Lead) said; ‘This is the 11th tournament I have been involved in, as I started as an umpire and I have gone on to become a National Panel Umpire and has led to me umpiring in European Outdoor and International Indoor tournaments. It's a great tournament to see the future generation of umpires come through and can't wait to work with them in the upcoming years.’



England Hockey Board Media release