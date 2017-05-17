by Aftar Singh





Heyday: Telekom Pahang, led by Mohd Sufian Mohamad, defeated Bukit Jalil Sports School 1-0 to clinch the Malaysian Junior Hockey League title in 2002.



KUALA LUMPUR: Fifteen years ago, Mohd Sufian Mohamad skippered Telekom Pahang to their first-ever silverware in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





Now, Sufian is hoping to coach Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-MSP-Thunderbolt to the same overall title when they take on four-time double champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolt at the Tun Razak Stadium on Sunday (8.30pm).



In last weekend’s semi-final, the Pahang team beat Anderson Thunderbolt 4-2 on penalty shootout after both teams failed to break the 3-3 deadlock in regulation time.



SSTMI, who are gunning for their 12th title in the league since 2010, outplayed defending overall champions BJSS Thunderbolt 3-0 in the other semi-final.



The 33-year-old Sufian admitted that it would be a dream come true if he guide his boys to victory over favourites SSTMI.



“I won the overall title as a captain 15 years ago – when we beat favourites Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) 1-0. Now, I’m leading the Pahang Hockey Academy into the final as a coach,” said the former national midfielder.



“I want to help the Pahang Hockey Academy become the second team from my state to lift the overall title.



“We have made steady progress since featuring in the league in 2014. Last year, we finished third overall. This year, we are in the final for the first time. My players are in high spirits and ready to give their best against SSTMI.



“My boys know that SSTMI will be a tough nut to crack ... they have won titles every year in the Under-19 league since 2010.”



He is certainly right.



SSTMI, coached by Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman since 2002, have been a force to be reckoned with since winning their first league title in 2010.



In 2011, the Johor Sports School bagged the overall title.



They then created history by clinching the double four times in a row from 2012 to 2015.



Last year, SSTMI retained the league title but lost 4-3 to BJSS in the final for the overall title.



In the league match this season, SSTMI edged the Pahang team 2-1 at the SSTMI pitch in Johor.



So, the odds are indeed stacked against the Pahang team.



The Star of Malaysia