By Ijaz Chaudhry







It was the first of its kind: a Pakistani national age group hockey team competing in the national championship outside the country.





Pakistan’s under 18 team recently participated in the highly competitive Australian under 18 National Championships in Hobart, the capital of Tasmania state. The other nine sides were Australia’s state and territorial sides. The ten sides were divided into two pools.



Pakistan began well, defeating Victoria 2-1. But they lost the next match against the hot favourites New South Wales 2-3. However, they lifted the game to win the next three ties and made it to the 4 teams playoffs.



The greenshirts were at a handicap here. Although, Pakistan had won their pool, New South Wales, the other qualifier from the pool, carried the three points for their win against Pakistan. Likewise, Western Australia, one of the playoff qualifiers from the other pool also had three points in the kitty. So Pakistan had to win both the playoff games against Western Australia and Tasmania to get into the final.



The lads rose magnificently to the challenge. They brushed aside the hosts Tasmania 5-1 and defeated the strong Western Australian side, in what was the virtual semifinal, by two goals to nil.



In the final, Pakistan again came across New South Wales who had had defeated them in the pool game. By now, the visitors were quite battle hardened and confident. That was displayed on the ground as the young green shirts controlled the game from the start and ran up to a 3-0 lead by the 44rth minute. The NSW managed to make it 2-3, via penalty corner and penalty stroke. But with just five minutes left, they couldn’t find the equaliser.



Boys’ Australian journey is not yet over. All the 21 boys have stayed back. They have been engaged by the Australian clubs participating in the states’ leagues, mostly by the Grade 1 sides. The leagues will go till August.



The head coach of the under 18 team, former star centre forward Kamran Ashraf, scorer of Pakistan’s eight of the total 12 goals in his country’s last World Cup triumph (1994), appeared to be a very satisfied man.



“It was a wonderful show. The performance graph showed upward curve throughout and we peaked for the final.



-Did the loss in the second game made you worried?



Not at all. It was a closely fought encounter and my boys had matched them in fitness and all round play. In fact, it is good that they learn to make a comeback. In the playoff phase too, we were under pressure as Pakistan needed to win both the games to enter the final. The team responded well.



-What were the strong areas of this squad



Defence is often regarded as Pakistani squads’ weak link. But in these championships, our defence did an excellent job- goal keeping and deep defence.



-The boys who shone the most?



Goal Keeper Waqar Younis, defender Rizwan Ali, and midfielders Moin Shakeel, Adeel and Junaid Manzoor were truly outstanding. Among the forwards, Naveed Alam, Ifraz and Ghzanfar were impressive.



-Areas still needing special attention



Penalty Corner: conversion of own PCs as well as defending opponents PCs



-What makes Australian domestic competitions so special that other countries send their national squads? At the end of the day, it is only a domestic event; all the other sides were Australia’s state or territorial sides



We all know that Australia is a great sporting nation. Their achievements in so many disciplines are tremendous-unbelievable for a nation with a population of just 24 million.



Sports are everywhere in this country and so well organized.



In hockey, the Aussies are the reigning World Champions. There are annual National Championships for under 13, under 15, under 18 and under 21. Therefore, most of the boys in these state under 18 sides had five to six years of experience in competing in the age group nationals. Then the preparations of a state team are comparable to that of the national squad. They have the services of professional coaches and physiotherapisst. Serious preparations for the national under 18 started a couple of months back. Apart from the training sessions, the state teams played exchange matches with other sides. Indian, Malaysian and New Zealand’s national age group sides have been figuring in Australia’s various age group national championships.



-About the players staying back in Australia



This is another first. All the 21 members of this Pakistan under 18 squad have been engaged by the Australian states’ clubs



Most of them have been contracted with the Grade 1 teams while some are appearing in the Grade 2. The states’ club championships would run till August with the playoffs in September.



PHF had talked to hockey Australia. However, we were apprehensive whether all the members of the squad will be picked; plus, if they would get good teams to play for. After watching Pakistani boys’ display in the national under 18s, the clubs picked up the whole bunch and most of them were taken up by the top tier teams, mostly in and around Sydney.



-What facilities the clubs would provide to these contracted players



They all have been provided with full boarding and lodging. The players in the Grade 1 will also be paid.



In addition, the PHF in collaboration with Hockey Australia has arranged special coaching sessions for Pakistani players under renowned trainers including Michael Nobbs. The boys will also be attending grooming classes and lessons in spoken English.



“Next year, we plan to enter this team, which will be under 19 then, in Australia’s National Under 21 Championships”, Kamran signed off.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



