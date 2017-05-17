Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

WKS Grunwald Poznan in pole position in Poland

Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 39
WKS Grunwald Poznan produced two wins in four days to confirm they will top the regular season standings in Poland and advance to the playoffs as the number one seed.



They started off with a 5-1 win over AZS Politechnika Poznańska with Artur Mikula and Mateusz Hulboj scoring two goals a piece.

They followed up with a 7-3 win over LKS Gasawa with Mikula adding another couple of goals while Waldemar Rataj also netted twice at a match frequented by Olympic bronze medal winning wrestler Monika Michalik who showed off her medal afterwards.

Grunwald now sit eight points clear of KS Pomorzanin Torun with two rounds of the regular season still to play. Torun have also qualified for the playoffs with AZS AWF Poznan a point away from the third place.

UH 1954 Start Gniezno are in pole position to complete the list ahead of Gasawa and AZS Politechnika Poznańska. The playoffs take place on June 17 and 18.

